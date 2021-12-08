RFK's first name
« previous post |
Below is a guest post by Bob Ladd.
For years I’ve been puzzled – or at least struck – by the fact that my (Italian) wife always refers to “Bob Kennedy” rather than “Bobby Kennedy” whenever he comes up in a conversation (his assassination was one of the first international political events she was really aware of). Today it came up again because Beppe Severgnini (a prominent Italian journalist) wrote a piece in the Corriere della Sera about how RFK Jr. is a prominent anti-vax person. So I thought about it again, and it occurred to me that maybe “Bob” is simply how he’s referred to in Italian. Sure enough, in Severgnini’s piece he is referred to as “Bob”.
So I fired up Google’s n-gram site and ran the relevant comparison. It’s 100% clear that this is not an idiosyncrasy of my wife’s, but just what the guy is called in Italian.
|ENGLISH
|ITALIAN
So then I wondered if this was an English vs. Italian thing or a native vs. foreign thing. There’s enough data in Google to suggest it might be the latter, though recently at least some foreigners seem to have moved toward the native version, and in any case the gap in Italian looks bigger and better established than in other European languages:
|FRENCH
|GERMAN
|SPANISH
Any ideas why or how this difference (whichever it is) might have come about?
Above is a guest post by Bob Ladd.
Fernando said,
December 8, 2021 @ 9:17 am
At least in Brazil, where I grew up, most people would pronounce “Bob” as something very close to “Bobby”. So hearing “Bobby” they might well write “Bob”.
J.W. Brewer said,
December 8, 2021 @ 9:23 am
Somewhat to my surprise, I learn via the google books corpus that "Bob" was a respectable variant while RFK was still alive. Here's an example from a 1966 book by JFK sidekick Pierre Salinger: "Earlier that day I had gone to Bob Kennedy's room which was across from mine in the BIltmore Hotel." And here's something from Life magazine from 1958: "Michael, the newest Kennedy, is son of Bob Kennedy, the Senate rackets investigator. He is a nephew of Senator Jack Kennedy, a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination." From the n-gram viewer it looks like the Bobby:Bob ratio was no more than 3:1 in the "American English" subcorpus through the late 1970's, but then things started diverge more dramatically such that Bobby had closer to a 9:1 advantage (maybe more when you net out "false positives" for other individuals known as Bob Kennedy) by the late 1990's.
Cervantes said,
December 8, 2021 @ 9:32 am
In Italian the long e final sound (spelled i) forms the plural. It's the diminutive suffix in English, but doesn't work that way in Italian.
Philip Taylor said,
December 8, 2021 @ 9:54 am
Would this be the same member of the Kennedy clan that we in Britain tend to refer to as "Robert Kennedy" ?
J.W. Brewer said,
December 8, 2021 @ 10:00 am
Elsewhere in the Kennedy clan, per the google books n-gram viewer and its "American English" subcorpus, "Ted Kennedy" has consistently been more common than "Teddy Kennedy," but despite the fact that Ted>Teddy seems inconsistent with Bobby>Bob in terms of which form is the majority variant, there's the same temporal pattern I noted above, where the ratio becomes more lopsided and the minority variant's market share drops quite significantly after circa 1980. But I haven't explored that in other languages, and in both cases it seems like if a given language's usage pattern had been fixed in favor of one of the variants in use in the US early on, subsequent shifts in US usage (in terms of changes in the relative market share of the variants) would not necessarily flow through to that other language.
DJL said,
December 8, 2021 @ 10:09 am
@Cervantes Not sure the plural/diminutive distinction is applicable in that way in Italian, especially considering how common anglicisms are in Italy. Robbi for Italian Roberto (or, indeed, for Roberta!) rather than, say, Robertino/a, is very common in Italy (as in Robbi Baggio, for instance).
J.W. Brewer said,
December 8, 2021 @ 10:09 am
NB that the Italian wikipedia article about him begins "Robert Francis Kennedy, chiamato Bob (o, affettuosamente, Bobby) e noto come RFK …" By contrast, the article about the famous English soccer player begins "Sir Robert Charlton, detto Bobby …" and that about the famous American chess player begins "Robert James Fischer, detto Bobby."
Rodger C said,
December 8, 2021 @ 10:38 am
I have the impression that Edward Francis Kennedy deliberately encouraged "Ted" over "Teddy," in order to fight the perception that he was immature.