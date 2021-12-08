« previous post |

Below is a guest post by Bob Ladd.

For years I’ve been puzzled – or at least struck – by the fact that my (Italian) wife always refers to “Bob Kennedy” rather than “Bobby Kennedy” whenever he comes up in a conversation (his assassination was one of the first international political events she was really aware of). Today it came up again because Beppe Severgnini (a prominent Italian journalist) wrote a piece in the Corriere della Sera about how RFK Jr. is a prominent anti-vax person. So I thought about it again, and it occurred to me that maybe “Bob” is simply how he’s referred to in Italian. Sure enough, in Severgnini’s piece he is referred to as “Bob”.

So I fired up Google’s n-gram site and ran the relevant comparison. It’s 100% clear that this is not an idiosyncrasy of my wife’s, but just what the guy is called in Italian.

ENGLISH ITALIAN

So then I wondered if this was an English vs. Italian thing or a native vs. foreign thing. There’s enough data in Google to suggest it might be the latter, though recently at least some foreigners seem to have moved toward the native version, and in any case the gap in Italian looks bigger and better established than in other European languages:

FRENCH GERMAN SPANISH

Any ideas why or how this difference (whichever it is) might have come about?

Above is a guest post by Bob Ladd.

Permalink