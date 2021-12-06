Truthularity
For some background, you could start with Geoff Nunberg's 2002 Fresh Air piece, "Presidents and Pronunciation: Going 'Nucular'":
Linguist Geoff Nunberg talks about presidents and language, and the pronunciation of nuclear as "nucular," a mispronunciation that dates all the way back to the era of Eisenhower. The underlying cognitive causes and social implications are considered.
Then there's Arnold Zwicky's two-part 6/29/2004 LLOG post:
"The thin line between error and variation (Part 1 of 2)"
"The thin line between error and mere variation II: Going Nucular"
And a 2008 exchange between Geoff Nunberg and Steve Pinker:
"Pinker on Palin's 'nucular'", 10/5/2008
"Pinker contra Nunberg re nuclear/nucular", 10/17/2008
Kenny Easwaran said,
December 6, 2021 @ 12:01 pm
It does seem likely that the existence of the suffix "-ule" and form "-ular" is part of what makes people find this pronunciation easier and more familiar, whether or not there's any semantic interaction.
J.W. Brewer said,
December 6, 2021 @ 12:16 pm
Related to Kenny E.'s point, it seems relevant that not only that there are other words that rhyme with "molecular" (not only fairly technical ones like "follicular" but e.g. "secular" and others listed by Arnold Zwicky) but perhaps more importantly there seem to be very few if any that rhyme with the standard pronunciation of "nuclear" other than compounds like "mononuclear" which don't really count. One rhyming dictionary online proposed "bouclier," which (a) is a word I don't recall ever having encountered before; and (b) is a word that I would at a guess pronounce Frenchly (or perhaps pseudo-Frenchly). So it's not quite like the standard pronunciation violates any actual specific rule of English phonotactics one could identify, it just for whatever reason is a phonotactically permissible sequence that is not otherwise in actual use.
J.W. Brewer said,
December 6, 2021 @ 12:18 pm
I hit post too hastily and forgot to add the caveat that for many/most people the standard pronunciation isn't quite completely bisyllabic and thus is not a perfect rhyme for clear/smear/jeer and so on. But it would be interesting to know in practice how many speakers out there use a straight bisyllabic pronunciation that makes it fit that other, more common pattern, as if it were completely homophonous with "new clear."
Cervantes said,
December 6, 2021 @ 12:22 pm
I also think nucular is just easier to say because it doesn't have the vowel glide. It's pretty funny though that Jimmy Carter was in fact a nuclear engineer. But it's true, I can't easily think of a rhyming word. It's not common in English.
Terpomo said,
December 6, 2021 @ 12:49 pm
J. W. Brewer, I can't recall ever hearing "nuclear" with only two syllables, where have you heard that?
Michael Watts said,
December 6, 2021 @ 1:25 pm
This actually surprises me – I recently read some material on cellular biology aloud, and I made an effort to distinguish a 3-syllable reading of "nuclear" [relating to the nucleus of a cell] from the ordinary 2-syllable "nuclear" [of weapons or power plants, technically relating to the nucleus of an atom, but in a way that is opaque to most people]. And even though I specifically wanted to, I couldn't really do it. There's not enough of a barrier between producing /i/ and producing the /ə/ that would follow it.
I'm not surprised by the idea that the standard pronunciation is not completely bisyllabic – with a rhotic coda, that's a difficult call, getting us back to the old question of "how many syllables is 'fire'?". But I am surprised that the end of "nuclear" might not be perfectly homophonous with "clear".
It is the American standard, and the alternative /nukjəlɚ/ is widespread but actively stigmatized, as reflected in the comic.