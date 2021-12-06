« previous post |

Today's SMBC:





The mouseover title: "Also dracular, meaning that it pertains to small vampires."

The aftercomic:

For some background, you could start with Geoff Nunberg's 2002 Fresh Air piece, "Presidents and Pronunciation: Going 'Nucular'":

Linguist Geoff Nunberg talks about presidents and language, and the pronunciation of nuclear as "nucular," a mispronunciation that dates all the way back to the era of Eisenhower. The underlying cognitive causes and social implications are considered.

Then there's Arnold Zwicky's two-part 6/29/2004 LLOG post:

"The thin line between error and variation (Part 1 of 2)"

"The thin line between error and mere variation II: Going Nucular"

And a 2008 exchange between Geoff Nunberg and Steve Pinker:

"Pinker on Palin's 'nucular'", 10/5/2008

"Pinker contra Nunberg re nuclear/nucular", 10/17/2008

