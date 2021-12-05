« previous post | next post »

This was posted yesterday evening by Liz Harrington, who regularly posts Donald Trump's "statements" on Twitter:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2021





Presumably this is an example of Reason 3 that misnegations are so easy to fail to miss (from "'Cannot underestimate' = 'must not underestimate'?", 11/6/2008):

Some coverage, which mostly just points to the existence of the statement's extra negation, and the widespread mockery of the result:

Daniel Politi, "Trump Statement Accidentally Insults Those Who Believe Election Fraud Claims", Slate 12/5/2021

Asawin Suebsaeng, "Trump Accidentally Posts Statement Blasting His Own ‘Stupid’ Election Lies", The Daily Beast 12/5/2021

Anders Anglesey, "Double Negative in Donald Trump Election Fraud Statement Raises Eyebrows", Newsweek 12/5/2021

Martin Pengelly, "Trump double negative: Twitter sees proof positive of no electoral fraud", The Guardian 12/5/2021

George Conway's Twitter response is clever:

Seriously, I usually don't find it unsurprising when he says something that's not inaccurate, but no one—not even the former guy—can be not correct all the time.

Focusing on the linguistic point, I wonder whether this type of negative concord is on the rise in aspirationally formal varieties of English (as opposed to the vernacular "I don't want no trouble" type).

