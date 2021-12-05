"Anybody that doesn't think…"
This was posted yesterday evening by Liz Harrington, who regularly posts Donald Trump's "statements" on Twitter:
President Donald J. Trump:
"Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP
Presumably this is an example of Reason 3 that misnegations are so easy to fail to miss (from "'Cannot underestimate' = 'must not underestimate'?", 11/6/2008):
- Our poor monkey brains just can't deal with complex combinations of certain logical operators;
- The connection between English and modal logic may involve some unexpected ambiguities;
- Negative concord is alive and well in English (or in UG);
- Odd things become idioms or at least verbal habits ("could care less"; "fail to miss"; "still unpacked").
Some coverage, which mostly just points to the existence of the statement's extra negation, and the widespread mockery of the result:
Daniel Politi, "Trump Statement Accidentally Insults Those Who Believe Election Fraud Claims", Slate 12/5/2021
Asawin Suebsaeng, "Trump Accidentally Posts Statement Blasting His Own ‘Stupid’ Election Lies", The Daily Beast 12/5/2021
Anders Anglesey, "Double Negative in Donald Trump Election Fraud Statement Raises Eyebrows", Newsweek 12/5/2021
Martin Pengelly, "Trump double negative: Twitter sees proof positive of no electoral fraud", The Guardian 12/5/2021
George Conway's Twitter response is clever:
Seriously, I usually don't find it unsurprising when he says something that's not inaccurate, but no one—not even the former guy—can be not correct all the time.
Focusing on the linguistic point, I wonder whether this type of negative concord is on the rise in aspirationally formal varieties of English (as opposed to the vernacular "I don't want no trouble" type).
Philip Taylor said,
December 5, 2021 @ 8:46 am
I assume ("sincerely hope") that "misnegations are so easy to fail to miss" is intentionally self-referential …
[(myl) Yes. ]
J.W. Brewer said,
December 5, 2021 @ 9:11 am
I think the more cromulent negative-concord phrasing would be something like "Ain't nobody who ain't stupid or corrupt thinking there weren't no massive fraud."
But to myl's question, while Trump's style seems less "vernacular" than that or "I don't want no trouble," it still seems intended to be colloquial/conversational in register, so I'm not sure than "aspirationally formal" fits this particular example. Although maybe that wasn't what myl had in mind? It does seem plausible that "aspirationally" formal register might be more likely to involve complex and/or contorted syntactic structures that outstrip the poor-monkey-brain capacity of their writers to keep polarity straight, although I don't know that I would expect a change over time in the rate of misnegations thereby caused. And in terms of straightforward polarity constructions, I associate things like saying "not unsympathetic" rather than "sympathetic" with a more formal (perhaps aspirationally) register, and while that's fine on a free-standing basis perhaps in a sufficiently complex sentence it may interact badly with other elements to end up with unintended polarity at the sentence level.
[(myl) What I meant by "aspirationally formal" is just someone intending to use standard English, whether in a conversational or a (more formal) written-language style, as opposed to someone intending to use (or imitate) a vernacular variety in which negative concord has been preserved.]
Anthony said,
December 5, 2021 @ 10:01 am
I wonder what percentage of Trump's sentences contain "very." He also uses "very" where another intensifier, like "highly" or "most," is the norm.
[(myl) See "The most Trumpish (and Bushish) words", 9/5/2015; "Make America rather formidable again", 9/10/2015. Calculating the "percentage of sentences" would be more or less meaningless in this context, because of the ill-defined span of "sentences" in Donald Trump's style of speaking — and in spontaneous speech more generally. See "More Flesch-Kincaid grade-level nonsense", 10/23/2015.]
Philip Taylor said,
December 5, 2021 @ 10:05 am
JWB — "not unsympathetic" is characteristic of the well-attested British preference for litotes, admittedly in what you refer to as "a more formal […] register".