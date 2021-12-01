« previous post |

The Google Doodle for November 30 featured Lotfi Zadeh.



The Doodles page explains that

Today’s Doodle celebrates world-renowned Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer, and professor, Lotfi Zadeh. On this day in 1964, Zadeh submitted “Fuzzy Sets,” a groundbreaking paper that introduced the world to his innovative mathematical framework called “fuzzy logic.”

You can learn more about this contribution from the Wikipedia page on Fuzzy Mathematics. What I learned, from reading the Other Contributions section of Zadeh's Wikipedia page, was his role in the invention (discovery?) of the z-transform.

In my lecture notes on the z transform, 20-odd years ago, I wrote:

The z transform is unusual, in being named after a letter of the alphabet rather than a famous mathematician. The Fourier transform is named after Baron Jean Baptiste Joseph Fourier (1768-1830); the Walsh-Hadamard transform is named after J.L. Walsh (1895-1973) and Jacques Salomon Hadamard (1865-1963); we haven't discussed the Laplace and Hilbert transforms yet, but we will (at least briefly), and they are named after Pierre-Simon de Laplace (1749-1827) and David Hilbert (1862-1943) respectively.

Laplace transforms have long been used in solving (continuous-time) linear constant-coefficient differential equations.

According to p 420 of Contemporary Linear Systems (Strum and Kirk 1994),

A method for solving linear, constant-coefficient difference equations by Laplace transforms was introduced to graduate engineering students by Gardner and Barnes in the early 1940s. They applied their procedure, which was based on jump functions, to ladder networks, transmission lines, and applications involving Bessel functions. This approach is quite complicated and in a separate attempt to simplify matters, a transform of a sampled signal or sequence was defined in 1947 by W. Hurewicz as which was later denoted in 1952 as a "z transform" by a sampled-data control group at Columbia University led by professor John R. Raggazini and including L.A. Zadeh, E.I. Jury, R.E. Kalman, J.E. Bertram, B. Friedland, and G.F. Franklin.

The Hurewicz equation is not expressed in the same way as the z transform we have introduced — it is one-sided, and it is expressed as a function of the sampled data sequence f rather than the complex number z — but the relationship is clear, and the applications were similar from the beginning. So perhaps the z transform should really be called the "Hurewicz transform" — but it is too late to change.

In fact the 1952 paper introducing the z transform had just two authors: John R. Ragazzini and Lotfi A. Zadeh, "The analysis of sampled-data systems", Transactions of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, Part II: Applications and Industry. At that point, Zadeh was an assistant professor at Columbia, where Ragazzini was chair of the Electrical Engineering department.

The discussion section of that paper starts with this comment, which suggests that the term "z-transform" (based on the variable name in the defining equation) might already have been used in reference to Hurewicz's work:

John M. Salzer (Hughes Aircraft Company, Culver City, Calif.): The objectives of this paper are: (a) to unify the z-transform (Shannon, Hurewicz) and s-transform (Linvill) approaches to sampled-data systems; (b) to formulate input-output relations for various types of such systems; and (c) to treat such systems by considering the sampler a time-variant element.

The paper fills a clear need in this underpublished field, and it presents its topic concisely and illuminatingly. It brings together two viewpoints, (a) and (c), to bear on the same problem and shows the way toward systematization (b) of the solution.

Ragazzini & Zadeh's 1952 paper doesn't cite any publication by Hurewicz, so I'm relying on secondary sources for the attribution to him of z as the variable name. But maybe the connection to the first letter of Zadeh is not an accident? Or even if it's a coincidence, as seems likely, maybe we should embrace it and start referring to the "Zadeh transform" :-)…

This is Language Log and not Foundations of Mathematics Log or Electrical Engineering Log, so what do Lotfi Zadeh's contributions have to do with language? There's obviously a relevant tradition of work on applications of fuzzy set theory and fuzzy logic to NLP — but there was also a good reason for including the z transform in a course on Digital Signal Processing for people interested in the analysis of speech. As I wrote in those lecture notes,

[T]he z transform has an enormous — though indirect — practical value. As we'll soon see, we can use it to perform a valuable analysis of an arbitrary linear constant-coefficient difference equation, deriving an expression for the z transform of the system's impulse response which we can use to calculate the system's "poles" and "zeros" in the frequency domain.

[Note: In some place, for example the Wikipedia article, it's "Z-transform" with a capital Z. And sometimes there's a hyphen separating the variable-name and the word transform. But I think historically the lower-case z, with or without a hyphen, is the normal usage.]

