ASA pronouns
I'm in Seattle, attending the 181st meeting of the Acoustical Society of America. It's been a few years since I attended an ASA meeting in person, so I'm not sure whether this is the first time they've offered pronoun stickers for attendees to add to their badges. But it's the first time I've encountered this option. The ASA's explanation:
And the bulletin board advertising the sheets of stickers — which were mostly gone by the time I took this picture:
J.W. Brewer said,
November 30, 2021 @ 9:26 pm
This is perhaps a side issue, but my eye was caught by the nomenclature "subjective and objective case," which initially struck me as peculiar and non-standard in context. Some googling suggests, however, that it is quite common Out There on the internet, although generally in sources that seem more likely to have learned jargon about English grammar in a university's school of education than its linguistics department. Indeed, Pullum & Huddleston, with something of a track record in other areas for rejecting traditional nomenclature for their own, seem to stick with "nominative" and "accusative" for these English pronoun cases. But what I found most intriguing was a statement on wikipedia asserting that "English is now often described as having a subjective case, instead of a nominative, to draw attention to the differences between the 'standard' generic nominative and the way that it is used in English." This statement was accompanied by a footnote to no fewer than five linked references, none of which, however, seemed to substantiate the assertion – i.e., try explain why "subjective" was a better label to use for English because the so-called "nominative" in English differs from the generic sort of nominative case one might find in other languages. And the various other sources using the nomenclature that I haphazardly googled up generally made no attempt to compare or contrast the English pronoun case system to that of any other language.
I can understand a motivation for this nomenclature that is nothing more than hoping it will be transparent to students because e.g. the SUBJECTive case is used for a pronoun which is the SUBJECT of a sentence, although I might think it patronizing to assume that students and/or members of learned societies cannot be expected to grasp a technical term like "nominative." But I should be interested in becoming better-informed about the claim that the I/we/he/she/they case in English is sufficiently different from a cross-linguistically generic nominative case that that should motivate a different label, if any of LL's stable of learned commenters have any information to offer.