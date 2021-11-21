« previous post |

Or not… Today's Dinosaur Comics:





Mouseover title: "bud for ONCE you're not replying to my every input with "PARITY ERROR""

T-Rex's conversational gambits are in the tradition of ELIZA, though less superficially cooperative. As Wikipedia tells us:

ELIZA is an early natural language processing computer program created from 1964 to 1966[1] at the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory by Joseph Weizenbaum. Created to demonstrate the superficiality of communication between humans and machines, Eliza simulated conversation by using a "pattern matching" and substitution methodology that gave users an illusion of understanding on the part of the program, but had no built in framework for contextualizing events. Directives on how to interact were provided by "scripts", written originally in MAD-Slip, which allowed ELIZA to process user inputs and engage in discourse following the rules and directions of the script. The most famous script, DOCTOR, simulated a Rogerian psychotherapist (in particular, Carl Rogers, who was well-known for simply parroting back at patients what they had just said), and used rules, dictated in the script, to respond with non-directional questions to user inputs. As such, ELIZA was one of the first chatterbots and one of the first programs capable of attempting the Turing test.

A working version of DOCTOR can be found here.

It's interesting that the Wikipedia entry for ELIZA uses "chatterbot" ("ELIZA was one of the first chatterbots") instead of "chatbot", which is now much commoner:

Wikipedia's Chatbot entry starts with a disjunction of the terms ("A chatbot or chatterbot is a software application used to conduct an on-line chat conversation via text or text-to-speech") but then uses chatbot throughout, except for a couple of references to others' usage. The entry tells us that

The term "ChatterBot" was originally coined by Michael Mauldin (creator of the first Verbot) in 1994 to describe these conversational programs.

And the now-dominant "chatbot" is apparently later, though it's less clear who coined it when. The OED gives these citations, with the note that the 1994 quote is "perhaps not a fixed collocation":

1994 alt.bbs.first-class 28 Dec. (Usenet newsgroup, accessed 18 Mar. 2020) I know that Cindy's Online Games allows people to play certain games in chat with people, but I'd like to create my own specialized Chat ‘Bot’.

1998 Internet World (Nexis) 1 June A few companies hope ‘chatbots’ will be able to answer enough questions to make themselves valuable.

2019 J. Shane You look like Thing & I love You ii. 37 Even when customers stick to the prescribed topic, chatbots will struggle if the topic is too broad.

I imagine that usage of "chatbot" was encouraged by the growth of the term "chat room", which the OED traces back to 1989:

1989 (Nexis) Feb. 68 BBS ‘ chat rooms ’, which allow up to 23 people to converse in real time, will be regularly used.

1996 (Electronic ed.) 29 Dec. He knew the pair became acquainted in the chat room , an independent site on the World Wide Web devoted to a vampire fantasy role-playing game.

2000 (Electronic ed.) 10 Feb. Whenever you enter a live chat room for the first time..it's hard not to be momentarily transfixed by the torrent of text messages rushing down your screen.

It's also probably relevant that chatter has traditionally negative connotations (OED "Incessant talk of a trivial kind;"; Merriam Webster "to talk idly, incessantly, or fast") that chat has evaded (OED "Familiar and easy talk or conversation"; Merriam Webster "to talk in an informal or familiar manner").

Anyhow, Weizenbaum's 1966 ACM paper ("ELIZA—a computer program for the study of natural language communication between man and machine") doesn't use either word, and I'm pretty sure that his 1976 book (Computer Power and Human Reason: From Judgment to Calculation) also doesn't.

