The online version of the Petit Robert French dictionary has added an entry for a gender-neutral third person pronoun, "iel", also spelled "ielle":

It's a concatenation of [i], the common reduced pronunciation of the masculine pronoun "il", with the normal pronunciation of the feminine pronoun "elle".

And the predictable storm of protest has erupted, among politicians as well as many mass-media commentators in France, along with more English-language coverage than usual for dictionary entries in other languages. Amy Cheng's WaPo story ("A French dictionary added a gender-neutral pronoun. Opponents say it’s too ‘woke.’", 11/18/2021) provides a summary and links.



The dictionary's editor explains their choice without trying to use écriture inclusive in the salutation:

Chères lectrices, chers lecteurs,

Suite à l’ajout il y a quelques semaines du mot « iel » dans notre dictionnaire en ligne Dico en ligne Le Robert (https://dictionnaire.lerobert.com/definition/iel), un débat animé nourrit les réseaux sociaux, débat qui a été repris par certains médias et par des personnalités politiques.

Dear readers,

Following the addition, a few weeks ago, of the word "iel" in our online dictionary, a lively debate fed the social networks, a debate which has been taken up by some media and by political personalities.

He goes on to give a version of the usual lexicographer's reasoning:

Est-il utile de rappeler que Le Robert, comme tous les dictionnaires, inclut de nombreux mots porteurs d’idées, présentes ou passées, de tendances sociétales, etc. ? Ce qui ne vaut évidemment pas assentiment ou adhésion au sens véhiculé par ces mots. Dit plus clairement : ce n’est pas le sujet pour nos lexicographes. La mission du Robert est d’observer l’évolution d’une langue française en mouvement, diverse, et d’en rendre compte. Définir les mots qui disent le monde, c'est aider à mieux le comprendre.

Is it useful to recall that Le Robert, like all dictionaries, include numerous words carrying present or past ideas, social tendencies, etc.? This obviously does not represent agreement or adhesion to the meaning carried by these words. Said more clearly: it is not the topic of our lexicographers. The mission of Robert is to observe the evolution of the French language in its diverse movement, and to take account of it. Defining the words that tell about the world helps to understand it better.

