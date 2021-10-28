« previous post |

RW writes "I'm English and have some understanding of cricket, but this one has got me beaten!"

He's referring to a Halloween-y headline: Barney Ronay, "Tymal Mills answers bat signal to be England's death bowling superhero", The Guardian 10/27/2021.

The syntax of that headline is fairly straightforward. And presumably RW can decode the literary reference involved in answering a bat signal, despite the referential overlap between willow-wood blades and mammals of the order Chiroptera. So the puzzle is, what's "death bowling"?



The Guardian article itself is not very helpful — its five internal instances of "death" are at least equally puzzling:

[I]n his last three overs Mills took three for 16 as he ran right up and down the scales of his death-bowling skills, from the weird, dipping yorker, to back-of-the hand slower ball of death, to the throat-singeing bouncer.

Mills was a late addition for England, a death specialist at a tournament where those skills are clearly going to be vital.

The first ball of that three-over death spell was a beauty.

A little later in the day David Wiese could be seen running through his own variations as Namibia restricted Scotland to 109, and death bowling is likely to become one of the key arts of this World Cup.

Searching Google News for "death bowling" turns up a large number of similarly less-than-transparent examples, e.g. "Bravo back to his best, bowling at death outstanding, says CSK coach Fleming"

But Wikipedia's Glossary of Cricket Terms comes to the rescue:

Death overs (also slog overs): the final few overs of a teams' innings in a limited overs match, in which a batting side with wickets in hand will often attempt to bat very aggressively, and in which bowlers are, usually, hit for many runs.

Death Bowler: term given to a bowler who regularly bowls during the death overs of a limited overs match and has become skilled at limiting the amount of runs conceded at that time. Bowlers are also described as "bowling at the death". The practice or skill of "death bowling" is used to refer to deliveries in these overs that are particularly difficult to score quickly from, such as Yorkers (See Yorker), and bowlers who are particularly adept at bowling them.

That's the start of the story, at least. Subtle strategic complexities are apparently involved — from the Guardian article:

Cricket has always been a cruel sport. In the shortest form that cruelty becomes a relentless thing, meted out in the brightest of lights. Plenty of cricketers around the world have been a little chewed up by this during the past 18 months on the franchise treadmill. Bowlers, in particular, need the skin of a rhino, the mind of a chess master, the long‑suffering spirit of a heavyweight sparring partner. Sometimes you just have to laugh, too.

Tymal Mills came on to bowl the 10th over of the Bangladesh innings in Abu Dhabi. The score was 49 for three, the game already being reeled in by England’s powerplay bowlers. The start from Mills wasn’t great. He bowled a little too short to batters who love to swish away, sat right back on their stumps. The over went for 11. Mills shrugged, grinned at a comment from Eoin Morgan, and set that razor sharp strategist’s brain whirring, calibrating his adjustments.

The obligatory screenshot:

