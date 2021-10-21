« previous post |

From an anonymous correspondent:

G and I have always enjoyed foreign films, but only if they're subtitled. We shy away from films that are dubbed into English. The dubbing clearly adds another layer of clumsy artifice that stops me from entering into the film.

The Italians, and I believe most Europeans, prefer dubbing when they're watching foreign films. Their voice actors are a highly-paid group. A few years ago, when the Italian dubbers went on strike, no new foreign (i.e., American, British, French, etc.) films were released for months, maybe years.

What's interesting to me, and to G, is that when we watch a foreign film and are reading English subtitles, we actually HEAR the script being spoken in English. I mean audibly. The Danish (for example) must be there somewhere in the background, I can hear it if I force myself to try. But otherwise it is as if English language is coming out of the actors' mouths. Even though we know that they must be speaking Danish.

Is there a name for this phenomenon?

From another correspondent:

I've also experienced the phenomenon of hearing subtltled dialogue in English.

In a way, this is a kind of synaesthesia. The input is visual, but one's mind converts it into auditory perception. It's as if the visual stimulus bleeds over into the auditory cortex.

I have to agree with our two correspondents: well done and well presented, subtitles are more effective and less intrusive than most dubbing, which always strikes me as unnatural. For example, when I hear Italians speaking English in a film, even though the dubbers may be highly skilled, it just seems odd to me.

