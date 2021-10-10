How AI Reporting Works

October 10, 2021 @ 8:39 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Yesterday's SMBC is somewhat unfair, but still funny. The punchline:

The mouseover title: "I've been told we're now down to only 4 gibberish panels."

The aftercomic:

The whole thing:

October 10, 2021 @ 8:39 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


2 Comments »

  1. Yuval said,

    October 10, 2021 @ 9:52 am

    What's unfair about it?

  2. David L said,

    October 10, 2021 @ 12:05 pm

    Reminds me vaguely of a Monty Python sketch (I can't find a video) in which people are reading their horoscopes. One of the characters (man dressed as a middle-aged woman, of course) is reading a horoscope that says something like "You are a large green scaly lizard that lives in the tropical rain forest and eats insects and small mammals, and you like 'Coronation Street."" The woman pauses for a moment and says, ooh, it's right about Coronation Street.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment