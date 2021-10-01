Keyboarding and typing

From Barbara Phillips Long:

When did the word "keyboarding" replace "typing" in my vocabulary? I don't remember. It was hard to look up, because mostly my searches defaulted to "keyboard," which in this case is not helpful. But apparently it is a less common term than I thought. Take a look at these comments at Ask a Manager, where Alison Green provides workplace advice:

 
Richard Hershberger     *September 21, 2021 at 11:48 am

As an aside, when did the word “keyboarding” enter the language, and “typing” drop out? I’m not complaining about it. I am genuinely curious. About five years back I was at Back to School night where my kid’s teacher mentioned instructing in “keyboarding.” She was probably in her mid-twenties. I didn’t know the word, so I asked her if that was what we used to call “typing.” She was befuddled. She had never heard the word.

REPLIES

Sola Lingua Bona Lingua Mortua Est    *September 21, 2021 at 1:05 pm

As an aside, when did the word “keyboarding” enter the language, and “typing” drop out?

Keying, as in “rekeying a passage of text,” has been around and I’ve heard it many times over at least 30 years. Until your post, I’d only heard “Keyboarding” on Frets-of-Fire, an F/L/OSS Guitar Hero clone, and it referred to turning the keyboard over to play as a guitar hybrid.

 

Alexander Graham Yell     *September 21, 2021 at 1:17 pm

So I googled it and the reasoning makes sense, but this is the first time I’ve seen it called keyboarding and it’s kind of blowing my mind a little. (The change in name reflects the change in tool – we are no longer using typewriters anymore, we’re using keyboards.)

 

Starbuck     *September 21, 2021 at 1:47 pm

When did “keyboarding” enter the language? For me, that time is still in the future I guess! I still see and use typing way more often than “keyboarding” (which to me brings to mind playing notes on an electric piano keyboard, not typing).

Weird! Must be a regional thing.

In that post, there were various discussions of "manageress," which might also interest LL readers.

 

  1. Ralph J Hickok said,

    October 1, 2021 @ 8:13 am

    "Keying" was a telegrapher's term, as I learned from my grandfather, who was once a telegrapher for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad .

  2. Ross Presser said,

    October 1, 2021 @ 8:21 am

    Google ngram : https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=keyboarding&year_start=1900&year_end=2019&corpus=26&smoothing=3#

    It says it first appeared in the 1920s, which … surprises me.

