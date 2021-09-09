« previous post | next post »

Until Chairman Xi started going after the entertainment world, and especially foreign entertainment, the Chinese people were deeply enamored of Korean soap operas, boy bands, K-Pop girl groups, and so forth. They idolized the Korean stars, watched their performances, and would even go on pilgrimages to important places associated with them. Moreover, as with J-pop, manga, and anime, which inspired many young Chinese to learn Japanese language, so were Chinese youth inspired by Korean pop culture to learn Korean language. So it is not altogether surprising to hear a Chinese film star switch into Korean.

First listen, and see if you can distinguish between the Mandarin and the Korean. Below I'll give a rough account of the background to this scene.

Alex Baumans comments:

This scene is in the opening episode of "Dating in the Kitchen". Gu Sheng Nan (played by Zhao Lusi) works in the kitchen of a hotel that Lu Jin (played by Lin Yushen) is planning on buying. Just as he is inspecting the hotel, she starts a fire, which gets her fired. Then by one of the typical misunderstandings of the genre, she ends up dumping flour all over his car, and is caught in the act (don't worry, they find true love in the end). At this point in the story the characters don't know each other yet.

Unexpectedly, she tries to get out of the situation by pretending to be Korean, but gets her bluff called. As I said, I am not familiar enough with Chinese popular culture to have a guess what this says about the character. Are Chinese manic pixie girls supposed to be fans of K-Pop? Or does Zhao Lusi want to show off her language skills?

Comments from fluent speakers of Korean:

I can understand all the Korean the characters speak, but they both have a very heavy accent!

I can only tell you that their Korean is with heavy Chinese accents, but they are actually speaking Korean, as opposed to just pretending to speak Korean. I don’t think her Korean is “good”; it sounds like she just learned the lines for the scene. It doesn’t sound like she speaks Korean on a regular basis or is proficient.

Trending on Weibo, which means that it is a hot topic on social media in the PRC.

[Thanks to Erica Cho and Ashley Liu]

