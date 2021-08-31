« previous post |

We're following up on "Dinosaur Intonation" (8/28/2021) and "Hummed 'I don't know'" (8/29/2021). And today's installment starts with a distinction. There are two largely separate issues:

Intonational choices (for performances of "I don't know" or any other phrase). Various types of articulatory reduction or replacement,

from crisp hyper-articulated performances,

through progressively slurred versions,

to hums, grunts, or even whistled or instrumental imitations.

Homer Simpson's version, from this YouTube clip, lenites the consonants pretty much to extinction, and reduces the second ("don't") vowel as well, going beyond Michael Watt's comment about a friend who spelled it "iono":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

But today we're going to focus on the intonational choices, rather than the words-to-hum continuum. And the method will be socratic — we'll give examples, and ask questions. The answers will emerge in later installments, or perhaps in the comments.

Here's a similar "I don't know" example, from "Bette Midler Takes On Girl Groups, From The Andrews Sisters To TLC", All Things Considered, 11/8/2014. The context is the talking part of Midler's cover of the Shangri-Las' Give Him A Great Big Kiss:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Here's the "I don't know" part by itself:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Is that the same contour as Ryan's hums and Homer's mumble?

Well, they all have a rise, a fall, and a rise again — which we can schematize as a zigzag contour with four pitch targets:

But the various waggles are quantitatively different. For Ryan and Homer, target #3 is substantially higher than target #1, whereas for Bette, target #4 is the lower point in the sequence. Is that just like the gradient various in Ryan's hums? Or is it a qualitative difference, like the distinction between "know" and "mow"?

Here's another example, from "Negroponte, Woolsey Advise Incoming DNI", Talk of the Nation, 6/15/2010, where James Woolsey tries to reconcile two apparently contradictory statements from James Clapper. The alignment of Clapper's words with the tune is rather different from Midler's:

Your browser does not support the audio element.



In Midler's performance, "I" is low, "don't" is rising", and "know" is falling-rising. In Clapper's version, "I" is rising, "don't" is falling, and "know" is level-to-rising. Again, is this part of a gradient pattern of alignment variation, or does it represent a categorical difference?

In any case, let's be clear — the intonational pattern under discussion has nothing special to do with knowing or not knowing. Rather (among other things) it's a way of signaling that your interlocutor is making a false assumption. That false assumption might be the idea that you know the answer to their question. But the assumption might be something else entirely, as in these examples (performed by me):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And the phrase "I don't know" can of course be performed with many other prosodic patterns. We'll give some examples, and survey the reader submissions, in the next installment. Meanwhile, the most recent Dinosaur Comics revisits the topic:

Mouseover title: "if you ever want to wordlessly express the idea of turtles that are both teenage, mutant, AND ninjas, then buddy, have i got an 8-note musical phrase for you"

