In Massachusetts, booster shot is spelled borcester shot — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 17, 2021

For those who are innocent of Massachusetts and UK toponyms, that's a joke about Worcester, pronounced /ˈwʊstə/.

In fact the stressed vowel in booster is /u/ (as in "mood") rather than /ʊ/ (as in "hood"), which still doesn't spoil Bob Shackleton's (emailed) joke:

So I guess if you're in favor of them, you're a "borcester borcester" ….

In case you're curious about the curious spelling, Wikipedia explains that

The form of the place name varied over time. At its settlement in the 7th century by the Angles of Mercia it was Weogorna. After centuries of warfare against the Vikings and Danelaw it had become a centre for the Anglo-Saxon army or here known as Weogorna ceastre (Worcester Camp) including Saxons Lode station. The Weorgoran were probably a sub-tribe of the larger kingdom of the Hwicce, which occupied present-day Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and western Wiltshire.

