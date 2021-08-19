Morphological logic (gates)
A recent xkcd:
Important logical relations left out:
"If not now, when?"
"If not me, who?"
(Or maybe generalized as "If not X, WH?")
Benjamin Orsatti said,
August 19, 2021 @ 7:58 am
"If not now, when" can easily be schematized thusly: https://depositphotos.com/316977024/stock-illustration-kabbalah-symbol-sephirot-and-tree.html
bks said,
August 19, 2021 @ 9:41 am
Putting it all together:
http://biochemical-pathways.com/#/map/1