Morphological logic (gates)

A recent xkcd:

Important logical relations left out:

"If not now, when?"
"If not me, who?"

(Or maybe generalized as "If not X, WH?")

 

  1. Benjamin Orsatti said,

    August 19, 2021 @ 7:58 am

    "If not now, when" can easily be schematized thusly: https://depositphotos.com/316977024/stock-illustration-kabbalah-symbol-sephirot-and-tree.html

  2. bks said,

    August 19, 2021 @ 9:41 am

    Putting it all together:
    http://biochemical-pathways.com/#/map/1

