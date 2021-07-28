« previous post |

A link from Michael Glazer, with the note "Bats have been getting a bad name recently epidemiologically, so it’s nice to hear them mentioned in a positive way": "Nathan Ruiz, "Young bats offer hope…", WaPo 7/27/2021.

Well, OK, the full headline makes the real context clear: "Young bats offer hope as Orioles fall to Marlins". But as Michael observes,

Zoologically, we’ve got three of the Vertebrata subphylum’s seven Classes here. Stuff in Sidewinders and Sharks, and there’s another two. Jawless fishes and amphibians strike me as a bit more challenging in the way of sports team names. The Mar-a-Lago Lampreys? The Calaveras Jumping Frogs? I dunno.

And his closing: "I leave you to identify a linguistics hook!"

The most obvious hook is the etymological one — how did the common name of Chiroptera come to be the same as the word for "A stick or stout piece of wood", and especially for the stick-like objects that play a role in cricket, baseball, etc.

The OED's etymology for the "stick" meaning is already complicated:

As the nominative singular does not occur in 13th cent., it is uncertain whether it was bat or batte, and thus whether it was an adoption of Old French batte (partly identical in sense, referred by Littré to battre to beat), or represented an Old English *bat (feminine) ‘fustis,’ alleged by Somner, from an unknown source. The forms in Layamon rather favour the latter; but in any case some of the senses are from French batte. The supposed Old English *bat is by some referred to a Celtic origin; compare Irish and Gaelic bat, bata staff, cudgel. The development and relations of the senses are obscure: some of them appear to be from the verb, and some may be immediately due to onomatopoeia, from the sound of a solid, slightly dull, blow: compare pat. Thus there may be two or three originally distinct words, though no longer satisfactorily separable.

And the etymology of the Chiroptera sense is just as tangled, but mostly separate:

The modern bat, found c1575, takes the place of Middle English bakke, apparently < Scandinavian; compare Danish aften-bakke ‘evening-bat,’ Old Danish nath-bakkæ, Old Swedish (Ihre) natt-backa ‘night-bat.’ Swedish dialect have also natt-batta. natt-blacka: with the latter compare Icelandic leðr-blaka ‘bat,’ lit. ‘leather-flutterer,’ < blaka ‘to flap, wave, flutter with wings,’ whence it has been suggested that bakke, backa have lost an l; but as the l does not appear in the Old Swedish and Old Danish forms above, this is very unlikely. The medieval Latin blatta, blacta, batta, glossed ‘lucifuga, vespertilio, vledermus’ (Diefenbach Suppl. to Du Cange) = classical Latin blatta ‘an insect that shuns the light’ (blattae lucifugae, Vergil) ‘cockroach, moth,’ is distinct in origin, but may have influenced the English change to bat; evidence is wanting. Back- in combination, backie-bird, bawkie-bird still survive in north English and Sc.

So it's not a surprise that stout sticks and Chiroptera have different names in most (all?) other languages.

Some years ago, our room in a nice Taipei hotel had a bat hanging in the window curtains, who flew around the room when we entered, and resisted our attempts to persuade it to leave. On heading out for our next local event, we described the bat problem to the helpful staff at the front desk, whose English seemed to be excellent. And when we returned a few hours later, they helpfully presented us with a Louisville Slugger. I hate to imagine what they thought we wanted to do with it.

As I recall, a short impromptu language lesson resolved the lexical misunderstanding; we left the stout stick with the front desk; and the bat was willing to fly out the window once it was dark outside.

