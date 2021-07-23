Cultural evolution
« previous post |
Recently on SMBC:
Mouseover title: "Let us now fight about the plural of emoji."
A relevant recent Dinosaur Comic:
The mouseover title: "friends, some personal news: when it comes to life, i have decided to Tweet My Way Through It".
The previous strip:
The mouseover title: "honestly? hard to see how i'm not going to be even more critical when reviewing the IDEA of ryan north"
It could be worse…
Haamu said,
July 23, 2021 @ 6:59 am
A little cookie butter sounds really good right now.