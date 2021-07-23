« previous post |

Recently on SMBC:





Mouseover title: "Let us now fight about the plural of emoji."

The aftercomic:



A relevant recent Dinosaur Comic:



The mouseover title: "friends, some personal news: when it comes to life, i have decided to Tweet My Way Through It".

The previous strip:

The mouseover title: "honestly? hard to see how i'm not going to be even more critical when reviewing the IDEA of ryan north"

It could be worse…

Permalink