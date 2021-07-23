Cultural evolution

July 23, 2021 @ 5:46 am

Recently on SMBC:

Mouseover title: "Let us now fight about the plural of emoji."

The aftercomic:

A relevant recent Dinosaur Comic:

The mouseover title: "friends, some personal news: when it comes to life, i have decided to Tweet My Way Through It".

The previous strip:

The mouseover title: "honestly? hard to see how i'm not going to be even more critical when reviewing the IDEA of ryan north"

It could be worse

