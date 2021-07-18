WH-movement of the week
…or maybe of the year, since it comes from an article dated 11/11/2020 — Erik Engheim, "PC Users in Denial About Apple Silicon Performance" [emphasis added]:
- The M1 in contrast contains:
16-core Neural Engine. Which make machine learning tasks such as image and text recognition, various video and photo editing tasks up to 15x faster by Apple’s claims. […]
- 8-core GPU at 2.6TFLOPS which makes it faster than any other integrated GPU by a large margin.
- Fabric, which we don’t know what is for yet.
- Secure Enclave and specialized AES encryption hardware. This allows encryption to be done without wasting CPU cycles.
In transformational terms, the core propositional progression is
Fabric is for what?
We don't know what Fabric is for __.
Fabric, which we don't know what __ is for __.
I think I remember from syntax class that crossed bindings are seen as problematical:
And that article seems to be the only hit on the web for "which we don't know what is for"…
But we're descriptivists, right? So whatever…
Y said,
July 18, 2021 @ 3:49 pm
It looks like an unsuccessful hybrid of "Fabric, which we don’t know what *it* is for" and "We don't know what fabric is for". Does Construction Grammar have an easy explanation for this kind of phenomenon?
Ross Presser said,
July 18, 2021 @ 4:36 pm
I would have been so uncomfortable with that bullet point that I would find myself forced to rephrase it: "Fabric, something we don't yet know the intended purpose of."
Gregory Kusnick said,
July 18, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
I probably would have gone with "Fabric, whatever that's good for".
Robot Therapist said,
July 18, 2021 @ 5:09 pm
"Fabric, whose purpose we don't yet know". (I'm comfortable with using "who" in this way).
Bathrobe said,
July 18, 2021 @ 5:10 pm
I’m with Y on this one. A resumption pronoun would make the sentence far more acceptable, and understandable.
Bathrobe said,
July 18, 2021 @ 5:12 pm
Autocorrect again. That should have been “resumptive pronoun”.
David Marjanović said,
July 18, 2021 @ 5:43 pm
"Fabric, of which we don't know what it is for yet"?
Matt Sayler said,
July 18, 2021 @ 6:22 pm
Does this construction stem from a form more normal in Swedish?
Bob Moore said,
July 18, 2021 @ 6:53 pm
@Bathrobe: I agree the resumptive pronoun makes it more understandable, but resumptive pronouns, like crossing dependencies, are also supposedly ungrammatical in English.