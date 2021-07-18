« previous post |

…or maybe of the year, since it comes from an article dated 11/11/2020 — Erik Engheim, "PC Users in Denial About Apple Silicon Performance" [emphasis added]:

The M1 in contrast contains:

16-core Neural Engine. Which make machine learning tasks such as image and text recognition, various video and photo editing tasks up to 15x faster by Apple’s claims. […]

16-core Neural Engine. Which make machine learning tasks such as image and text recognition, various video and photo editing tasks up to 15x faster by Apple’s claims. […] 8-core GPU at 2.6TFLOPS which makes it faster than any other integrated GPU by a large margin.

Fabric, which we don’t know what is for yet.

Secure Enclave and specialized AES encryption hardware. This allows encryption to be done without wasting CPU cycles.

In transformational terms, the core propositional progression is

Fabric is for what?

We don't know what Fabric is for __.

Fabric, which we don't know what __ is for __.

I think I remember from syntax class that crossed bindings are seen as problematical:

And that article seems to be the only hit on the web for "which we don't know what is for"…

But we're descriptivists, right? So whatever…

Permalink