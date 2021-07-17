Chanson profonde

July 17, 2021 @ 8:36 am · Filed by under Language and culture

(For more, see sandraboynton.com…)

  1. Doreen said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 9:33 am

    Impressive list of credits at the end!

  2. Peter Grubtal said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 9:59 am

    quel persiflage …

  3. PeterL said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 1:42 pm

    https://www.blueridgejournal.com/poems/mots01-unpetit.htm

    (spoiler: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mots_d%27Heures)

  4. Brian Hillcoat said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 2:47 pm

    There's also this:

  5. Brian Hillcoat said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 2:48 pm

    There's also this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q43nzV8paCM

  6. Rick Rubenstein said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 3:20 pm

    "Hm, who should I get to do the accompaniment for this silly little song about perceived gravitas in a foreign language? I guess I'll just give the world's most famous cellist and the world's most famous accordianist a call…"

  7. Rick Rubenstein said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 3:25 pm

    The Blues Traveler classic "Hook" is essentially this same concept, a song about how the content of a song is irrelevant as long as you employ the tricks of the trade. I suspect the vast majority of listeners never noticed. (To be clear, it is in fact an *amazing* song.)

    [(myl)https://youtu.be/pdz5kCaCRFM
    ]

  8. maidhc said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 4:32 pm

    Here's one from 900 years ago (in translation):

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwoQBe8FWzU

  9. AntC said,

    July 17, 2021 @ 4:40 pm

    Fascinating Aida: So Long as You're German — spoof on Brecht/Weill.

