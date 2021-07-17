Chanson profonde
Doreen said,
July 17, 2021 @ 9:33 am
Impressive list of credits at the end!
Peter Grubtal said,
July 17, 2021 @ 9:59 am
quel persiflage …
PeterL said,
July 17, 2021 @ 1:42 pm
https://www.blueridgejournal.com/poems/mots01-unpetit.htm
(spoiler: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mots_d%27Heures)
Brian Hillcoat said,
July 17, 2021 @ 2:47 pm
There's also this:
Brian Hillcoat said,
July 17, 2021 @ 2:48 pm
There's also this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q43nzV8paCM
Rick Rubenstein said,
July 17, 2021 @ 3:20 pm
"Hm, who should I get to do the accompaniment for this silly little song about perceived gravitas in a foreign language? I guess I'll just give the world's most famous cellist and the world's most famous accordianist a call…"
Rick Rubenstein said,
July 17, 2021 @ 3:25 pm
The Blues Traveler classic "Hook" is essentially this same concept, a song about how the content of a song is irrelevant as long as you employ the tricks of the trade. I suspect the vast majority of listeners never noticed. (To be clear, it is in fact an *amazing* song.)
[(myl)https://youtu.be/pdz5kCaCRFM
]
maidhc said,
July 17, 2021 @ 4:32 pm
Here's one from 900 years ago (in translation):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwoQBe8FWzU
AntC said,
July 17, 2021 @ 4:40 pm
Fascinating Aida: So Long as You're German — spoof on Brecht/Weill.