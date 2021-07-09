« previous post |

13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is your 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion ‼️



The first African-American winner of the competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2021

Zaila is also phenomenally good at dribbling basketballs:

Congratulations to our record holder Zaila Avant-garde who won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night!



Zaila holds three basketball dribbling records and is looking to set more – she also features in the upcoming #GWR2022! pic.twitter.com/3peSggJ6T9 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 9, 2021

Here's a basketball mixtape of Zaila showing her stuff.

And her name is way cool, especially if she plays point guard, which would make her all the more my bud.

Finally, in case you were wondering:

Murraya paniculata, commonly known as orange jasmine, orange jessamine, china box or mock orange, is a species of shrub or small tree in the family Rutaceae and is native to South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia.

