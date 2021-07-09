Spelling bee 2021 – Indian streak broken!

July 9, 2021

Zaila is also phenomenally good at dribbling basketballs:

Here's a basketball mixtape of Zaila showing her stuff.

And her name is way cool, especially if she plays point guard, which would make her all the more my bud.

Finally, in case you were wondering:

Murraya paniculata, commonly known as orange jasmine, orange jessamine, china box or mock orange, is a species of shrub or small tree in the family Rutaceae and is native to South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia.

(source)

 

[h.t. H. Krishnapriyan]

3 Comments »

  1. alex said,

    July 9, 2021 @ 4:28 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Scripps_National_Spelling_Bee_champions

    that would be an interesting thing to really study

  2. Gene hill said,

    July 9, 2021 @ 5:20 pm

    I'm wondering what stand CRT has taken on this event?

  3. David Morris said,

    July 9, 2021 @ 5:46 pm

    Someone named Avant-garde came first? Who would ever have guessed that? Actually, it kind of looks like an autocorrect error.

