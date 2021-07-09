Spelling bee 2021 – Indian streak broken!
13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is your 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion ‼️— ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2021
The first African-American winner of the competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN
Zaila is also phenomenally good at dribbling basketballs:
Congratulations to our record holder Zaila Avant-garde who won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night!— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 9, 2021
Zaila holds three basketball dribbling records and is looking to set more – she also features in the upcoming #GWR2022! pic.twitter.com/3peSggJ6T9
Here's a basketball mixtape of Zaila showing her stuff.
And her name is way cool, especially if she plays point guard, which would make her all the more my bud.
Finally, in case you were wondering:
Murraya paniculata, commonly known as orange jasmine, orange jessamine, china box or mock orange, is a species of shrub or small tree in the family Rutaceae and is native to South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia.
(source)
[h.t. H. Krishnapriyan]
alex said,
July 9, 2021 @ 4:28 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Scripps_National_Spelling_Bee_champions
that would be an interesting thing to really study
Gene hill said,
July 9, 2021 @ 5:20 pm
I'm wondering what stand CRT has taken on this event?
David Morris said,
July 9, 2021 @ 5:46 pm
Someone named Avant-garde came first? Who would ever have guessed that? Actually, it kind of looks like an autocorrect error.