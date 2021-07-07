« previous post | next post »

Going through a box of papers from years ago, I found one of Sally Thomason's famous doodles:



I've set it aside to be framed and hung, facing the Haida frog that was a gift a decade earlier from Nicola Bessel.



The doodle was in a folder containing the plastic overhead-projector transparencies from a talk I gave at the University of Michigan in 2001, along with the program for the event, which included two days of talks under the general heading of "Interfaces and Interactions in the Future of Linguistics". Verifying the connection is Sally's note on the reverse of the image:



I scanned the slides, out of historical curiosity — it's interesting to see how things have developed since the long-ago era of the Overhead-Projector Culture. Which followed the Chalkboard Culture, the Slide Carousel Culture, and the Handout Culture, and preceded the Digital Projector Culture.

The transitions between these eras were sometimes tricky. Early in the Overhead Projector period, when the plastic transparencies were the norm in industry but not yet widely used in academia, I gave at talk at the University of Toronto. They didn't have an overhead projector, and I was ready to fall back on the chalkboard, when someone came up with an "Opaque Projector", which was a large metal box about the size of a washing machine, in which a very bright internal light source illuminated the contents of the box and projected the image through a set of lenses onto a remote screen.

It worked fine until halfway through the first slide, when the projected image showed the transparency melting and catching fire.

Permalink