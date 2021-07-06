« previous post | next post »

In his major July 1 speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CCP, one of Xi Jinping's many pronouncements featuring "blood" was this:

yù xuè fèn zhàn

浴血奋战/ 浴血奮戰

lit., "bathe blood energetic / rousing / fierce battle / fight"

i.e., "fight hard in bloody battles; a bloody fight"

It is hard to pronounce four 4th tones in a row. Indeed, in normal speech, it is virtually impossible to do so. When four 4th tones occur in succession, some sort of natural sandhi will arise to obviate that condition. Most people I know who pronounce this quadrisyllabic expression will convert the third syllable to a light first tone.

Aside from the consonants, vowels, and tones, when one begins the study of Mandarin, one of the first things one learns about the pronunciation of the language is that you cannot have two 3rd tones in succession: the first one has to become a 2nd tone, e.g., Nǐ hǎo –> Ní hǎo 你好 ("How are you?").

It is physically uncomfortable to repeat two low, dipping syllables that are at the bottom of your register. To avoid that, one will automatically convert the first of the two 3rd tone syllables to a 2nd tone. This amounts to a law of Mandarin pronunciation that everyone accepts.

The succession of syllables with identical tones other than the 3rd is also proscribed by phonological constraints, though not prescribed as with the 3rd tone.

Two first tones don't seem to present any difficulty requiring tone sandhi, e.g., māmā 媽媽 ("mom; mama"), though I do often hear it pronounced as māma.

In general, aside from the 3rd tone, which reaches — with a stretch, almost to the breaking point — the extreme bottom of the vocal register — it seems that only when groups of three or more identical tones occur that tone sandhi is invoked. My impression is that this is the result of physiological restraints of the vocal tract.

I should note that these more or less ad hoc types of sandhi occur, different speakers may adopt different patterns, especially for longer sequences of the same tone repeated.

During the 60s and 70s, when Rulan Chao Pian was teaching Mandarin at Harvard, she had a fairly thick booklet detailing such patterns of sound changes in the spoken language. These were extracted and adapted from various publications and notes made by her father, the distinguished linguist, Y. R. Chao. Harvard students would spend several weeks studying these sound patterns and would consult the booklet later for reference purposes. I used that guide in a summer school Mandarin course I taught at Harvard one year, and I remember that it included many different types of tone sandhi, each of which is real, but few of which are ever taught systematically, if at all.

Let's take as a case study my own Chinese name, Méi Wéihéng 梅維恒. I've never heard anyone pronounce it with the canonical tones, except perhaps neophyte foreigners who would bob their head up and down while doing so. Instead, native speakers of Mandarin will almost always pronounce my name as Méi Wēihéng, even if they've never met me before.

Ditto for the Song period poet Méi Yáochén 梅堯臣 (1002-1060).

All that said, I will now state the Mair hypothesis as simply as possible: When a succession of three or more syllables with identical tones occurs in a spoken utterance, sandhi will arise to modify one or more of the tones, except for the repetition of third tone, which requires only two syllables with the same tone to invoke sandhi. This is only a hypothesis and remains to be proven (or disproven, or modified). Bear in mind, moreover, that it is based solely on my own observation of the behavior of native speakers.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

