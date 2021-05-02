Self Awareness
« previous post |
It's been so long since I posted that my to-blog list is on the verge of self-awareness, as prefigured in this SMBC comic:
The mouseover title: "I'm just saying, meeting all my deadlines at this point may be a form of murder."
The aftercomic:
John from Cincinnati said,
May 2, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
I'm reaching for something language-related here, and I pick the use of repeated written vowels to represent extended spoken vowel sounds. Some repeated written vowels work for me, some work in a specific context, but others always trip me up. "I LIIIVE" certainly suggests an extended short "I" sound, except that "Saturday Night LIIIVE" spelled the same way suggests an extended long "I" sound. The one that always bothers me is "NOOOOO", which to me wants to be pronounced as "NEW". Oh, and then there's "AUGHHH", which I read as an extension of the initial "AW" sound and not of a terminal extended throat clearing. Dialect is difficult!