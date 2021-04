« previous post |

Today's xkcd:



The mouseover title: "We've learned that weird spacing and diacritics in the methodology description are apparently the key to good research; luckily, we've developed an AI tool to help us figure out where to add them."

For more, see Kenneth Church and Mark Liberman, "The Future of Computational Linguistics: On Beyond Alchemy", Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, 19 April 2021.

Permalink