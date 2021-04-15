Semantic drift
From Jen Sorensen:
This seems accurate — but if the referents have been steadily broadening, what explains the secular decay in Google Ngram frequency of "the establishment" since the end of the 1960s?
And what was the peak in 1945?
Keith said,
April 15, 2021 @ 11:06 am
Er, the establishment of a lasting peace in Europe?
K.
Bruce Rusk said,
April 15, 2021 @ 11:07 am
1945: The founding of the UN?
Over 80% of "the establishment" is "the establishment of" (see this ngram plot).
To figure out the changing usage you'd need to exclude "establishment" in the sense of "founding."
Bruce Rusk said,
April 15, 2021 @ 11:18 am
Or <a href="https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=%28the+establishment+is+%2B+the+establishment+has+%2B+the+establish+will%29&year_start=1900&year_end=2019&corpus=28&smoothing=3&direct_url=t1%3B%2C%28the%20establishment%20is%20%2B%20the%20establishment%20has%20%2B%20the%20establish%20will%29%3B%2Cc0"this more useful plot, of (the establishment is + the establishment has + the establish will). It peaks in 1968.