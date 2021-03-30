Synchronicity
Just a few minutes after I finished "Equal representation in the halls of quackery", this email arrived [names obscured to protect the guilty]:
Dear Dr. Liberman,
The journal P________ is currently running a Special Issue entitled "Molecular Dynamic Simulation for Food Products and Processes". Prof. Dr. A_____ S___ and Prof. Dr. V_____ R_______ are serving as Guest Editors for this issue. We think you could make an excellent contribution based on your expertise and your following paper:
Pitch-range perception: the dynamic interaction between voice quality and fundamental frequency. 17TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL SPEECH COMMUNICATION ASSOCIATION (INTERSPEECH 2016), VOLS 1-5: UNDERSTANDING SPEECH PROCESSING IN HUMANS AND MACHINES 2016, 0, 1350-1354.
This Special Issue aims to present recent advances and breakthroughs in the application of MD simulations, in the development and maintenance of the safety and quality of food products and processes.
The cited paper, of which Jianjing Kuang is the first author, doesn't mention food or molecules, though dynamic does occur twice in our paper, and processing occurs once. Despite these words, there's nothing in the paper's content relevant to "Molecular Dynamic Simulation for Food Products and Processes", and nothing in my career to suggest any expertise in that area.
The letter explains that "An Article Processing Charge (APC) of CHF 2000 [= $2,129.56] currently applies to all accepted papers", which is not out of line for Open Access journals. But the letter's crude trawling for submissions certainly suggests that this is an example of predatory publishing, though the journal issuing the invitation is not on the List of Predatory Journals. (Apparently its publisher was removed from such lists after an appeal.)
But rather than complaining about perhaps-predatory publishing, or at least very poor quality trawling for submissions, maybe this is a hint about new opportunities. After all, people love to talk and cook and eat, sometimes at the same time, and so, um, maybe…
John Swindle said,
March 30, 2021 @ 7:36 am
A new twist on making someone eat their words.
Philip Taylor said,
March 30, 2021 @ 7:56 am
I was amused, but I was also staggered. You (myl) write "The letter explains that "An Article Processing Charge (APC) of CHF 2000 [= $2,129.56] currently applies to all accepted papers", which is not out of line for Open Access journals". Is this really true ? I confess that I have never submitted a paper to an open-access journal, but were I to do so, I would not in a million years be willing to pay such an outrageous sum in order for it to be published (or 'processed'). I can only assume from what you write, however, that others are either far more wealthy than I, or are less concerned about retaining what little capital they might otherwise possess.
[(myl) Such charges are normally paid out of grants, or by the author's institution — the idea is that the sum of such payments is small compared to the total that institutional libraries pay in subscription fees for non-OA journals. Sometimes the equivalent of scholarships are available, for those who don't have the resources. And some OA journals have substantially lower fees, or even none at all.
More broadly, there are a number of ideas and efforts Out There to find ways to support journal publication without either (often very large) subscription fees or large submission/publication fees. But that's another matter.]
Cervantes said,
March 30, 2021 @ 8:47 am
Honestly, I get crap like that every day. I'm actually surprised this is a novelty for you. I'm also asked to join an editorial board, speak at a conference in China, contribute a book chapter, edit a special issue, whatever it may be, in some area wildly outside of my expertise, several times a week. (Paying a small fee, of course.)
[(myl) I get similar academic spam frequently, but it's usually at least loosely connected to my credentials, skills, and accomplishments. Particular previous publications are rarely mentioned, but when they are, they're at least vaguely relevant. This is like getting invited to contribute to a cosmology journal because I once mentioned the use of stars to indicate ungrammaticality.]