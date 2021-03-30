« previous post |

Just a few minutes after I finished "Equal representation in the halls of quackery", this email arrived [names obscured to protect the guilty]:

Dear Dr. Liberman,

The journal P________ is currently running a Special Issue entitled "Molecular Dynamic Simulation for Food Products and Processes". Prof. Dr. A_____ S___ and Prof. Dr. V_____ R_______ are serving as Guest Editors for this issue. We think you could make an excellent contribution based on your expertise and your following paper:

Pitch-range perception: the dynamic interaction between voice quality and fundamental frequency. 17TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL SPEECH COMMUNICATION ASSOCIATION (INTERSPEECH 2016), VOLS 1-5: UNDERSTANDING SPEECH PROCESSING IN HUMANS AND MACHINES 2016, 0, 1350-1354.

This Special Issue aims to present recent advances and breakthroughs in the application of MD simulations, in the development and maintenance of the safety and quality of food products and processes.

The cited paper, of which Jianjing Kuang is the first author, doesn't mention food or molecules, though dynamic does occur twice in our paper, and processing occurs once. Despite these words, there's nothing in the paper's content relevant to "Molecular Dynamic Simulation for Food Products and Processes", and nothing in my career to suggest any expertise in that area.

The letter explains that "An Article Processing Charge (APC) of CHF 2000 [= $2,129.56] currently applies to all accepted papers", which is not out of line for Open Access journals. But the letter's crude trawling for submissions certainly suggests that this is an example of predatory publishing, though the journal issuing the invitation is not on the List of Predatory Journals. (Apparently its publisher was removed from such lists after an appeal.)

But rather than complaining about perhaps-predatory publishing, or at least very poor quality trawling for submissions, maybe this is a hint about new opportunities. After all, people love to talk and cook and eat, sometimes at the same time, and so, um, maybe…

Permalink