« previous post |

Today's SMBC starts this way:

The rant continues at some length — I think my favorite parts are the digital chakra-detoxification algorithms and the Turing-complete microbiome (with its obvious connections to nanotechnology, edge computing, message-passing via mRNA, etc.):

The mouseover title [link added]: "As I post this I am suddenly terrified that somewhere in the multiverse, Scott Aaronson already made this joke."

The aftercomic:

I was going to add something about getting linguists into the huxtering game, but then I remembered about Neuro-linguistic Programming. You might complain, fairly, that NLP borrows too few metaphors from the many subdisciplines of linguistics; but John Grinder did what he could, I guess.

And for those who care about such things, huxter is apparently a "dated form of huckster". Among the OED's citations (from the 1899 entry, still not updated):

1851 M. Reid Scalp Hunters I. ix. 122 The women—light-hearted huxters.

1889 Spectator 28 Dec. 921/2 From the great shops in Regent Street and Bond Street to the smallest huxters' in the slums, there are Christmas presents in the windows.

And the OED's etymology:

Etymology: See huck v. Although the series huck, hucker, huckster, corresponds formally with bake, baker, baxter, brew, brewer, brewster, etc., in which the verb is the starting-point, the late date of huck as compared with huckster, and the continental parallels of the latter, make difficulties. Middle Dutch had hokester, hoekster, early modern Dutch heukster, ‘huckster’ feminine; also Middle Dutch hoeker, early modern Dutch heuker (masculine) = Middle Low German hoker, modern German höker, ‘higgler, hawker, retailer, market-man, costermonger’; none of these, however, appear to be known as early as our huckster.

The origin of the Dutch and German words themselves is unsettled; German, besides höker, has höke, höcke, Middle High German hucke, Middle Low German hoke, to be referred, according to Kluge, probably to hocken to squat, sit on the ‘hunkers’; but Verwijs and Verdam state grounds for connecting Middle Dutch hoeker, hoekster rather with Dutch hoek a corner. The history is thus altogether obscure.

Permalink