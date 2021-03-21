« previous post |

Here's another example for our long list of cases where smart people are either losing track of multiple negations, or applying a high-status form of negative concord in English. This one is from Jeremy Peters, "In Restricting Early Voting, the Right Sees a New ‘Center of Gravity’", NYT 3/19/2021:

“We also took a look at the election results, and we don’t believe that it was stolen. But that doesn’t mean we don’t think there aren’t things that can be improved,” said Jason Snead, the executive director of the Honest Elections Project.

As usual, most people find it hard to decide whether Mr. Snead said what he meant.

Ron Irving, who sent in the example, wrote:

If I delete the first two negations, I come up with, “But that means we think there aren’t things that can be improved.” Or, “But that doesn’t mean we think there are things that can be improved.” Clearly not what was intended.

So what Snead meant seems to be "But that doesn't mean we think there aren't things that can be improved", or maybe "But that doesn't mean we don't think there are things that can be improved.

Still, the quoted version is pretty easy to swallow, probably because negative concord is still an influence even for people who would never say (or write) any of these obviously non-standard examples.

