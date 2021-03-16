Duck names

Variation across across Europe and the Middle East in the names of Donald Duck's three nephews:

I'm a little surprised that Disney gives such freedom to local adapters.

From the same source, here are the names for Donald himself:

They've also got the Flintstones covered.

Now I wonder about Duckology in India, China, Japan, Thailand, …

[h/t David J. Lobina]

  1. jin defang said,

    March 16, 2021 @ 1:46 pm

    in China, Donald is Tang Laoya and Mickey is Mi Laoshu

    Laoya= "old duck"
    Laushu="old rat"

    they're very popular, but less so these days than Japanese anime figures like Doraemon and the various adventure figures

