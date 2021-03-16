Duck names
Variation across across Europe and the Middle East in the names of Donald Duck's three nephews:
I'm a little surprised that Disney gives such freedom to local adapters.
From the same source, here are the names for Donald himself:
They've also got the Flintstones covered.
Now I wonder about Duckology in India, China, Japan, Thailand, …
[h/t David J. Lobina]
jin defang said,
March 16, 2021 @ 1:46 pm
in China, Donald is Tang Laoya and Mickey is Mi Laoshu
Laoya= "old duck"
Laushu="old rat"
they're very popular, but less so these days than Japanese anime figures like Doraemon and the various adventure figures