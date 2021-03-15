« previous post |

A recent xkcd suggests the geothmetic meandian:

Mouseover title: "Pythagorean means are nice and all, but throwing the median in the pot is really what turns this into random forest statistics: applying every function you can think of, and then gradually dropping the ones that make the result worse."



So geothmetic is obviously a blend of "geometric" and "arithmetic" (the first two of the Pythagorean means). And "meandian" is obviously a blend of "mean" and "median", and therefore should be pronounced /ˈmin.di.ən/ — but I read it first as /miˈæn.di.ən/, like a blend of "meander" and "median", and I like that better.

Also, I'm not sure why Randall didn't include the harmonic mean in the function — maybe just to make the graphics and the morphology simpler? [Update — Or because he started by knowing that the arithmetic-geometric mean would converge, as pointed out by MattF in the comments, and decided that adding the median would be a good joke?]

Here's an R script that illustrates the process on 10 random values, with the outputs from half a dozen runs, showing convergence within a dozen iterations or so. You can try adding the harmonic mean and see what happens…

