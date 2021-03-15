Compression
In fact, 47 bits is quite a lot of information — the equivalent of more than 141 trillion equally likely alternatives:
2^47 = 140,737,488,355,328
So 47 bits could pick one set of attitudes and practices out of a very long list — if you had the contents of the list stored separately. Maybe these LGM have a suitably complex prior distribution, based on all the civilizations they've previously surveyed.
Still, without that list, 47 bits is not enough for the arrangement of atoms in a grain of dust, or of sounds in a second of music, or of letters in a newspaper article. Or of pixels in a comic — the png-compressed image for this SMBC is 703,626 bytes, or 5,629,008 bits. So we're probably OK, even without an interesting death.
