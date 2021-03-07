« previous post |

"Bunny Wailer, Reggae Pioneer With the Wailers, Dies at 73", NYT 3/2/2021:

Bunny Wailer, the last surviving original member of the Wailers, the Jamaican trio that helped establish and popularize reggae music — its other founders were Bob Marley and Peter Tosh — died on Tuesday at a hospital in Kingston, Jamaica. He was 73. […]

Formed in 1963, when its members were still teenagers, the Wailers were among the biggest stars of ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B. On early hits like “Simmer Down” and “Rude Boy,” the three young men — who in those days wore suits and had short-cropped hair — sang in smooth harmony, threading some social commentary in with their onomatopoeic “doo-be doo-be doo-bas.”

I've enjoyed their music over the years — my favorite is probably "One Love". And I think the first time I saw them was in Boston in 1967. But I'm not sure.

My roommate was an early fan of Donovan, and got us tickets to a show on his U.S. tour. The opening act was described on the tickets and on the marquee as "The Whalers". We (and the rest of the audience) were puzzled about what a caribbean band had to do with whaling — John and I reckoned that maybe Jamaica was another source of harponeers undocumented in Moby Dick? The audience was restless during their set, and it was hard to pay attention, so by the time I learned about the Wailers, I couldn't remember their performance well enough to be sure that that's who they really were. But who else would it have been?

