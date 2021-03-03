« previous post |

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms […] And the last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that, ‘In the meantime, everything’s fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.’ It still matters.”

Using Neanderthal to mean something like "unsophisticated", "primitive", "stupid" is … well, I won't call it "Neanderthal", but it's ignorant and out of date.

People have recently been using #DeepNostalgia to animate faces reconstructed from Neanderthal skulls:

Done the same lol, and this woman, but I can't find where this reconstruction comes from ??? pic.twitter.com/db4HNDMlaj — Guillaume Rouby (@g_rouby) February 28, 2021

Recent analyses make it clear that in addition to interbreeding with modern humans, Neanderthals almost certainly had similar linguistic abilities — see most recently Mercedes Conde-Valverde et al., "Neaderthals and Homo sapiens had similar auditory and speech capabilities", Nature Ecology and Evolution 3/1/2021. In fact, it's not really clear to me why we should call them a separate species.

And I resent this microagression personally, or at least 7.8% of me does. According to a Genographics DNA analysis a few years ago, my genome is 4.0% Neanderthal and 3.8% Denisovan.

