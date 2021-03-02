Trouble at participle headquarters
John Atkinsons' Wrong Hands 10/2/2020:
They could also offer a calming link to "Does it matter if it dangles?" (11/20/2010), or some of Geoff Pullum's other classic discussions of the problem.
I've somehow managed to miss John Atkinsons' site until now — if it's also new to you, you're in for some fun. One of my other favorites:
And the most recent one:
The process of blending titles or idioms is a common source of amusement — does it have a name? I don't think I know one, but perhaps a commenter can help us.
Yuval said,
March 2, 2021 @ 11:22 am
"Pastiche" comes to mind, sort of.