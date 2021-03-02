« previous post |

John Atkinsons' Wrong Hands 10/2/2020:

They could also offer a calming link to "Does it matter if it dangles?" (11/20/2010), or some of Geoff Pullum's other classic discussions of the problem.

I've somehow managed to miss John Atkinsons' site until now — if it's also new to you, you're in for some fun. One of my other favorites:

And the most recent one:

The process of blending titles or idioms is a common source of amusement — does it have a name? I don't think I know one, but perhaps a commenter can help us.

