« previous post |

Yesterday's SMBC:

The mouseover title: "'This way of thinking bonds works great everywhere except anywhere in or near the middle of the period table'"

The aftercomic:

In linguistics, the Neogrammarians (and their descendants) invented/discouvered lots of "sound laws": Grimm's Law, Verner's Law, Grassmann's Law, etc. etc. etc.

More recent generalizations in linguistics have generally been called constraints (the "coordinate structure constraint") or generalizations ("Buzio's generalization") or rules or principles or etc.

I can't think of any recent linguistic "laws", but perhaps commenters can fill some in.

Permalink