Laws
« previous post |
Yesterday's SMBC:
The mouseover title: "'This way of thinking bonds works great everywhere except anywhere in or near the middle of the period table'"
The aftercomic:
In linguistics, the Neogrammarians (and their descendants) invented/discouvered lots of "sound laws": Grimm's Law, Verner's Law, Grassmann's Law, etc. etc. etc.
More recent generalizations in linguistics have generally been called constraints (the "coordinate structure constraint") or generalizations ("Buzio's generalization") or rules or principles or etc.
I can't think of any recent linguistic "laws", but perhaps commenters can fill some in.
ahkow said,
February 24, 2021 @ 2:53 pm
Regarding your comment that there aren't recent linguistic "laws": What about Zipf's Law? Is that recent enough?
From the typology literature, there are also the "linguistic universals" proposed by Greenberg.
[(myl) I should have thought of Zipf's law — it's not exactly modern but it's not a neogrammarian-style sound law either.]
Bill Idsardi said,
February 24, 2021 @ 3:00 pm
Peter Avery and I consciously (and somewhat flippantly) tried to revive this tradition in our chapter in the Distinctive Feature Theory book (1999), offering up Kingston's Law and Vaux's Law. Bert liked this idea, John not so much.
Cosmo said,
February 24, 2021 @ 3:53 pm
There aren't enough maxims. Just Grice's really, I think? Maxim is a good word, it should get used more.
Y said,
February 24, 2021 @ 3:59 pm
Kuryłowicz's principles ("formules") of analogy are referred to as "laws" e.g. in Trask's Historical Linguistics.
z said,
February 24, 2021 @ 4:43 pm
@ Y
Trask, who was a specialist in Basque, may have been influenced by the use of this terminology in Basque historical linguistics. See "Linschmann's Law" (also known as Linschmann-Aresti Law) in his book The history of Basque, which, unlike the Neogrammarian Laws, is not the name a sound change. More recently other people have used the term "Trask's Law" (Trasken legea) for a generalization in Basque.
Bob Ladd said,
February 24, 2021 @ 5:52 pm
And don't forget Effects. The McGurk Effect is one that at least some Language Log regulars will know about.
(I have a colleague who always said it was his ambition to have an Effect named after him.)
[(myl) And the Ganong Effect! ]
David L said,
February 24, 2021 @ 6:07 pm
The Chemistry panel accurately captures my difficulties with organic chem many years ago.
Brett said,
February 24, 2021 @ 8:32 pm
At a meta level, I think it is interesting that this is a example of an SMBC in which the correct order is clearly: comic, then alt-text, then votey/aftercomic. I don't think I have noticed one in which this was the necessary order, although there are plenty of earlier comics in which the natural progression of the joke is: comic, votey, alt-text. That was the order in which the features were implemented on the site, so it makes some sense as the historically natural order. Of course, in most examples, you can read the votey and the alt-text in either order, so I wonder if the inversion of the traditional ordering was a conscious decision on Zach Wienersmith's part, or is was merely an organic outgrowth of the order in which he now produces the content elements.
Viseguy said,
February 24, 2021 @ 9:30 pm
"There are 4,000 laws which always work as long as you're not in one of the 29,000 situations where they don't."
Or in one of the 290,000,000 litigations to determine how they work.