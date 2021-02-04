« previous post |

In Australia, anyhow — "The Macquarie Dictionary Word of the Decade winner is…", 2/4/2021:



After a week of voting from the shortlist, we would like to announce fake news as the Macquarie Dictionary Word of the Decade […]

The Committee’s Choice for 2016, fake news is Macquarie’s Word of the Decade. While we think of fake news as a coinage of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, it was around before then. However, it became emblematic of that campaign and the four years that followed it.

My impression is that Donald Trump (and others?) adopted the phrase fake news about five years ago as an English equivalent of lügenpresse. But before that, it seems to have meant something different — specifically, comedic or satirical news programs like SNL's Weekend Update, Stephen Colbert's Colbert Report, or Jon Stewart's The Daily Show. Thus "A First for Fake News", NYT 10/12/2004:

In a tiny NBC dressing room at Rockefeller Center, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were searching for a good way to describe how it felt to be fake-news pioneers. A week earlier, they had become the first two-woman anchor team in the history of "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live," a show that its female comedians characterized for years as a kind of comedy frat house.

Trying to be serious about joining Ms. Fey at the anchor desk, Ms. Poehler finally gave up and said, "I feel like — like — a blushing bride."

"And I," said Ms. Fey, without missing a beat, "feel like an older, Greek oil magnate who's taken a young bride. She's the Jackie O. to my Ari Onassis. Secretly, she's disgusted by me but she has no choice."

Or "The Real Fight Over Fake News", NYT 5/29/2008:

“The Daily Show” is a bellwether for the evolution of Internet video. It is also one of those programs that signify for people why they pay so much money for cable. […]

That’s why my eyebrows jumped when I saw the announcement last week that full episodes of three Comedy Central shows — “The Daily Show,” “The Colbert Report” and “South Park” — will start being Webcast, both on MTV-owned sites and on the Fancast site from Comcast.

Or "The Spinoff Zone", New Yorker 11/21/2005:

“The Colbert Report” is an offspring of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” and comes on immediately afterward, at eleven-thirty (each show is rerun four times the next day); in some ways, it seems like an extension of Stewart’s “fake news” show, partly because Colbert worked on that show for many years (even before Stewart took over as host from Craig Kilborn) and partly because both are concerned with politicians and the media.

