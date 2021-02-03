ADJECTIVE NOUN!
I recently learned by email that an acquaintance is planning to return from London to Philadelphia, and started to close my response with "Bon voyage!" Then I thought about using English instead, but realized that "Good trip!" doesn't work at all. So I chose "Safe travels!", which does work.
This made me wonder about the usage patterns involved — why does French "Bonne chance!" translates to "Good luck" but "Bon voyage" doesn't work as "Good trip"?
In English, at least, it seems that evaluative ADJECTIVE NOUN combinations are generally OK as comments on objects, states, or events in current focus: "Good work", "Nice car", "Big problem", "Tough luck", … But the set of such phrases that can be used to express wishes for the future seems to be much more limited.
So we can say "Have a good time!" but not "Good time!" "Have a good trip!" but not "Good trip!" — those phrases could be evaluations but not hopes.
There are plenty of other cases in English that work as hopes rather than evaluations, like "Happy birthday!", "Merry Christmas!", "Good morning!"; but the construction seems to be lexically limited.
Are the versions in other languages less restricted? Or just different?
Are the English expressions residues of a historical stage when the construction was more general? Or borrowings from languages with less restricted patterns? Or just analogous extensions from a few interactional seeds?
Update — Eugene Volokh wrote:
In Russian – perhaps under the influence of French – both “bon voyage” and “bon appetit” translate into “счастливого пути” (“fortunate path”) and "приятного аппетита” (“pleasant appetite”). One Russian woman who used to work at our family software company back in the day would often calque the latter as “good appetite!,” which the native English speakers found amusing.
There’s also “приятного сна,” which is literally “pleasant sleep,” but in English there’s likewise “sweet dreams”; and there’s “спокойной ночи” (“peaceful night”) = “good night.” All the formulations I can think of are in the genitive, and good be seen as being short for “Желaю Вам [тебе]” (“I wish for you [thou] …”).
Hard for me to quantify, even casually, the frequency of such phrases, though they seem to be somewhat more normal in Russian than in English.
A. Barmazel said,
February 3, 2021 @ 7:54 am
In languages that do distinguish between nominative and accusative, there is no ambiguity between evaluations and hopes.
Thomas Rees said,
February 3, 2021 @ 8:38 am
Google translates “¡buen provecho!” into English as “bon appetite” whatever that is!
Laura Morland said,
February 3, 2021 @ 10:30 am
Further complicating the French-to-English translation conundrum: the French don't actually say « bonne chance » very often. They are 10 times more likely to say « Bon courage ! » …. and try translating THAT into English.
A Dutch friend of mine (who had already lived and worked for several years) here in Paris started teaching at Berlitz some years ago. One day, when a colleague remarked that she was about to leave to embark upon a difficult project, my friend's French reflex would have been to say, « Bon courage ! », but they were speaking English, so she wished her "Good luck!"
Her colleague seemed insulted, as if my friend were implying that she wasn't capable of succeeding on her own, without a bit of luck.
My friend later asked me, as a native English speaker, how I would translate « Bon courage », but I didn't have a good answer. I still don't. (FYI, « courage » in this context usually means something closer to "force" or "strength".)
JJM said,
February 3, 2021 @ 11:07 am
Yes, "Bonne chance!" can be a little ambiguous – even ominous – and not necessarily always received positively.
Bloix said,
February 3, 2021 @ 11:25 am
Laura Morland –
The King James translators had trouble with this as well.
When God instructs Joshua to lead the Israelites into war against the Canaanites, He tells them:
הֲלֹ֤וא צִוִּיתִ֙יךָ֙ חֲזַ֣ק וֶאֱמָ֔ץ אַֽל־תַּעֲרֹ֖ץ וְאַל־תֵּחָ֑ת כִּ֤י
עִמְּךָ֙ יְהוָ֣ה אֱלֹהֶ֔יךָ בְּכֹ֖ל אֲשֶׁ֥ר תֵּלֵֽךְ׃
KJV:
"Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed, for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Be strong and of a good courage? Seriously?
The Hebrew is "Hazak v'ematz" – short, alliterative, and vigorous. The literal meaning is "Strong and brave!"
Philip Taylor said,
February 3, 2021 @ 11:26 am
[« Bon courage »] — Collins-Robert (under bon, not courage !) offers only "Good luck !".
David L said,
February 3, 2021 @ 11:53 am
Be strong and of a good courage
"Be best" might work instead.
Greg said,
February 3, 2021 @ 11:56 am
I'm intrigued by the idea that "Happy Birthday", "Merry Christmas" and "Good morning!" are hopes. For me, at least, they are a short form of "This is a (good morning)!" and I would say that they can't be expressing a hope because there's nothing in there to indicate the future.
Incidentally, I caused a fair amount of fuss amongst my Ukrainian friends when, observing (as Mark notes from his Russian friend) that the Ukrainian for "good morning" (доброго ранку) is in the genitive, I asked why. It took three of them before we found someone who knew it was a shortened form of "I wish you a good morning"!
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
February 3, 2021 @ 12:22 pm
The Italian language is great fun in this respect. We have:
"Auguri!" (auguries, omens, auspices, i.e. "Don't forget to consult your bird entrails before you go!"),
"In bocca al lupo!" ("into the mouth of the wolf", must be something like "break a leg"),
"In culo alla balena!" ("into the ass of the whale", I think I'll take my chances with the wolf, thanks),
and plain-old "Buona fortuna" (good fortune).
Philip Taylor said,
February 3, 2021 @ 12:23 pm
For me, "Happy X, "Good X", and all similar of which I can think, are expressions of a wish, regardless of "there [being] nothing in there to indicate the future".
Batchman said,
February 3, 2021 @ 1:00 pm
Which means that the common retort to "Good morning" of "What's good about it?" is without basis.
It is notable that the Spanish "buenos días" and "buenas noches" don't match the usual nominal forms. They seem to derive from the Latin genitive or accusative forms, which strengthens the argument that they are expressed wishes rather than a declaration.