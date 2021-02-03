« previous post | next post »

I recently learned by email that an acquaintance is planning to return from London to Philadelphia, and started to close my response with "Bon voyage!" Then I thought about using English instead, but realized that "Good trip!" doesn't work at all. So I chose "Safe travels!", which does work.

This made me wonder about the usage patterns involved — why does French "Bonne chance!" translates to "Good luck" but "Bon voyage" doesn't work as "Good trip"?



In English, at least, it seems that evaluative ADJECTIVE NOUN combinations are generally OK as comments on objects, states, or events in current focus: "Good work", "Nice car", "Big problem", "Tough luck", … But the set of such phrases that can be used to express wishes for the future seems to be much more limited.

So we can say "Have a good time!" but not "Good time!" "Have a good trip!" but not "Good trip!" — those phrases could be evaluations but not hopes.

There are plenty of other cases in English that work as hopes rather than evaluations, like "Happy birthday!", "Merry Christmas!", "Good morning!"; but the construction seems to be lexically limited.

Are the versions in other languages less restricted? Or just different?

Are the English expressions residues of a historical stage when the construction was more general? Or borrowings from languages with less restricted patterns? Or just analogous extensions from a few interactional seeds?

Update — Eugene Volokh wrote:

In Russian – perhaps under the influence of French – both “bon voyage” and “bon appetit” translate into “счастливого пути” (“fortunate path”) and "приятного аппетита” (“pleasant appetite”). One Russian woman who used to work at our family software company back in the day would often calque the latter as “good appetite!,” which the native English speakers found amusing.

There’s also “приятного сна,” which is literally “pleasant sleep,” but in English there’s likewise “sweet dreams”; and there’s “спокойной ночи” (“peaceful night”) = “good night.” All the formulations I can think of are in the genitive, and good be seen as being short for “Желaю Вам [тебе]” (“I wish for you [thou] …”).

Hard for me to quantify, even casually, the frequency of such phrases, though they seem to be somewhat more normal in Russian than in English.

