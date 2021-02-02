« previous post |

From John Brewer:

I was recently listening to the Neil Young song "Barstool Blues" (first released 1975), which I have known and enjoyed since at least the late '80's, when I was struck by a particular line in the lyrics I didn't recall having focused on before. First I was noting the meteorological imagery, but then I noticed that it consisted entirely of monosyllables, thirteen of them in a row.

"Burn off all the fog and let the sun through to the snow."

This made me wonder how statistically improbable or unusual it was to have this long a sequence of consecutive monosyllables, with related wondering as to how that affected the chances that it had been done self-consciously by the writer or just happened without the writer noticing. I would think that LL headquarters might have access to appropriately-coded corpora resources that could address this question, with maybe even some indication as to whether unusually long strings of monosyllables are more common in some contexts or genres or registers than others.

Just to avoid apples-to-oranges comparison problems, I note that if you look at the end of the prior line and the beginning of the following line, these thirteen monosyllables are situated within a longer string of twenty. I personally find a complete semantic/syntactic unit of thirteen more striking than a string of twenty that crosses the boundaries between such units, but maybe the corpus data wouldn't bear me out on that.

I don't have time to any corpus counts this morning, but it's easy to think of other songs and poems with lots of monosyllables:

This land is your land and this land is my land

From California to the New York island

From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters

This land was made for you and me

Death, be not proud, though some have called thee

Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;

For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow

Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.

From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,

Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,

And soonest our best men with thee do go,

Rest of their bones, and soul's delivery.

Thou art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,

And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell,

And poppy or charms can make us sleep as well

And better than thy stroke; why swell'st thou then?

One short sleep past, we wake eternally

And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of being and ideal grace.

I love thee to the level of every day's

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.

I love thee freely, as men strive for right.

I love thee purely, as they turn from praise.

I love thee with the passion put to use

In my old griefs, and with my childhood's faith.

I love thee with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints. I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death.

And so on…

John added:

In my own initial googling to investigate this question, I discovered a blog post by a writer I had no prior familiarity with, discussing how back when poetry was most commonly done in Heroick Couplets of iambic pentameter, there was a point of view that it was always bad style to do a line of iambic pentameter composed of ten consecutive monosyllables.

The blogger cites Lord Shaftesbury and some of his acolytes for this point, as well as quoting a line of Pope's that seems to be alluding to the norm while violating it with presumably-deliberately-bad verse: "And ten low Words oft creep in one dull Line." I wonder, however, if the issue there is something else. Iambic pentameter contemplates that five out of every ten syllables will be unstressed, in a fixed pattern. Only a minority of monosyllabic words (generally articles, prepositions, and similar "function words") are commonly unstressed in ordinary English speech. It requires considerable skill to put together ten consecutive monosyllables where nos. 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 all "want" to be unstressed but none of 2, 4, 6, 8 & 10 do. And in Pope's deliberately clunky line, for example, at least to my ear "low" and "dull" want to be stressed but are being stuck in prosodic slots where they shouldn't be (and maybe "one" is being slotted in where it is given a bit more stress than it wants in context). Inconsistency between the stress pattern implied by the meter and the stress pattern you would expect of the same sequence of words in ordinary speech tends to produce bad verse. This would imply that both in ordinary speech or prose, as well as in song lyrics (where matching up the flow of syllables to the underlying musical rhythm can be much freer than in old-timey poetry), it should be less challenging to produce a natural-sounding string of monosyllables of any given length.

I think this gets the principles (and goals) of much English accentual-syllable verse wrong. In particular, much (even most) creators of iambic pentameter shun as "doggerel" the kind of verse rhythm that forces itself on the reader, and aim instead for subtler and less obvious patterns. See here for some further discussion, including this:

In the English ballad meter, the basic idea seems to be that "strong" positions in the meter should coincide with single syllables that are "peaks" of linguistic stress, in the sense that they are naturally more prominent than the syllables around them. The weak positions in this meter are relatively unconstrained, and in particular may correspond to different numbers of syllables with different stress properties, depending on the poet (or the poem). The result is verse in which the natural rhythm of linguistic performance strongly evokes the metrical form.

In English iambic pentameter, on the other hand, the basic constraints seems to be that both strong and weak positions in the meter should correspond to single syllables, and that "weak" positions in the meter should not coincide with stress peaks (that is, syllables that are naturally more prominent than those around them). The "strong" positions are relatively unconstrained. The result is verse in which the natural rhythm of linguistic performance, while metrically constrained, need not evoke the regular alternation of the metrical form very strongly.

That (I think generally unproblematic) account of iambic pentameter means that sequences of monosyllables are no problem, at least from a strictly metrical perspective. Of course, there are other reasons for including two- and three-syllable words in songs and poems, starting from the fact that lots of the commonest words are polysyllabic.

