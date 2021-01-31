Language Evolution
Today's SMBC starts this way:
The mouseover title: "Please share this comic to increase your hierarchy status."
The aftercomic:
These Lecture Notes for ling001 have some discussion of various perspectives on this question.
An exchange between Tecumseh Fitch and Derek Bickerton on the topic:
"Musical protolanguage: Darwin's theory of language evolution revisited", 2/12/2009
"Bickerton on Fitch", 2/15/2009
"'Silence on the Savannah!' On Bickerton's Yodeling Australopithecines and Missing the Point of Musical Protolanguage", 2/20/2009
And relevant to Darwin's idea and the Fitch/Bickerton exchange — Julia Hyland Bruno, Erich D. Jarvis, Mark Liberman, and Ofer Tchernichovski, "Birdsong Learning and Culture: Analogies with Human Spoken Language", Annual Review of Linguistics 2021.
Philip Taylor said,
January 31, 2021 @ 10:53 am
"Language was designed by evolution" ?! Surely God does not indulge in teleology, does He ?