Morphological classiness
« previous post |
Today's SMBC:
The mouseover title: "Also, when making a word possessive, I only add an apostrophe, never an s."
The aftercomic:
January 10, 2021 @ 4:40 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post |
Today's SMBC:
The mouseover title: "Also, when making a word possessive, I only add an apostrophe, never an s."
The aftercomic:
January 10, 2021 @ 4:40 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Powered By WordPress