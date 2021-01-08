« previous post |

From today's SMBC:





The whole thing:



The mouseover title: "100 is really just a starting point. We may need to go as low as 1 before we see results."

The AfterComic:

In economics, the "Laffer Curve" claims to show that reducing tax rates increases (or rather, can increase) total tax revenue. This comic presents a similar argument that reducing the size of communication networks increases total happiness.

There's an echo here of Robin Dunbar's argument about natural human group sizes, in his 1996 book Grooming, Gossip, and the Origin of Language.

