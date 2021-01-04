Nominated for the Trent Reznor Prize
« previous post |
Over the years, we've periodically discussed the Trent Reznor Prize for Tricky Embedding. Today's nominee, submitted by Joe Stynes, comes from "The Hilaria Baldwin Story: 'I'm Living My Life'", NYT 12/30/2020:
“We’re all bored and it’s just seemed so strange to me that no one had ever come out and said it, especially for someone who gets so much media attention,” said the woman, who was granted anonymity by The New York Times because she said she was scared that Mr. Baldwin, who agreed to take an anger management course in 2019 in order to dispose of charges after a fight with a man over a parking spot and has been arrested, escorted from a plane and suspended from a job as an MSNBC host, all in the last decade, would punch her.
You can find some of the previous nominations here.
This example manages to fit 48 words between the subject ("Mr. Baldwin") and its verb phrase ("would punch her"). This is more than double the 19-word gap in the German sentence that Mark Twain complained about in "The Awful German Language", and the 20-word New Yorker gap that I noted in "The Awful
German New Yorker Language", 10/6/2003.
jin defang said,
January 4, 2021 @ 7:52 am
doesn't the NYT have editors whose job is to catch verbal monstrosities like this? It would've been easy to break the sentence into three or even four shorter ones.
[(myl) For all we know, an editor created this sentence by collapsing three or four shorter ones.]
Laura Morland said,
January 4, 2021 @ 8:00 am
I guess newspaper reporters are no longer taught to privilege short, choppy sentences.
Since this is Language Log, I thought I'd point out that the "it" to which the frightened-for-multiple-reasons anonymous woman refers is that Hilaria Baldwin often speaks with a Spanish accent, although she grew up in Boston and has only ever vacationed in Spain (although her parents have retired there).
I was "bored," and so I clicked on a related article yesterday; truth must out.
Craig said,
January 4, 2021 @ 9:00 am
Maybe the reporter had been reading Henry James?