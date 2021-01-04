« previous post |

Over the years, we've periodically discussed the Trent Reznor Prize for Tricky Embedding. Today's nominee, submitted by Joe Stynes, comes from "The Hilaria Baldwin Story: 'I'm Living My Life'", NYT 12/30/2020:

“We’re all bored and it’s just seemed so strange to me that no one had ever come out and said it, especially for someone who gets so much media attention,” said the woman, who was granted anonymity by The New York Times because she said she was scared that Mr. Baldwin, who agreed to take an anger management course in 2019 in order to dispose of charges after a fight with a man over a parking spot and has been arrested, escorted from a plane and suspended from a job as an MSNBC host, all in the last decade, would punch her.

This example manages to fit 48 words between the subject ("Mr. Baldwin") and its verb phrase ("would punch her"). This is more than double the 19-word gap in the German sentence that Mark Twain complained about in "The Awful German Language", and the 20-word New Yorker gap that I noted in "The Awful German New Yorker Language", 10/6/2003.

