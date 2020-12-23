« previous post |

Candice Norwood, "In battle for the Senate, Georgia organizers fight to mobilize voters of color", PBS News Hour 12/3/2020:

For Susana Durán, Georgia State director for the civic engagement group Poder Latinx, informing voters about the race starts with the basics.

“What is a runoff? There’s no Spanish language word for runoff,” Durán said. “I’m trying to figure out the shortest way to explain what a runoff is without having the voters run off.”

The Wordreference dictionary claims to be able to help, giving el desempate and la segunda vuelta as options, with the example

Only two candidates can compete in the runoff. Sólo dos candidatos pueden ir por el desempate .

Google News in Spanish has lots of desempate examples — they're mostly about sports playoffs, which maybe is the problem, but there are some stories that use the word in an (American) electoral context, e.g. "¿Qué viene en tu boleta electoral en estas elecciones de desempate?", 12/12/2020.

In a "No Word for X" case like this, it's hard to distinguish among a real issue (say because Latinx voters in Georgia think of desempate as only a term for sports playoffs), or confusion on the part of the quoted source, or confusion on the part of the journalist.

