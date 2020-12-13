« previous post |

Eugene Volokh writes:

A recent COVID-related decision reasons thus,

The [Kentucky Governor’s] order states: “All indoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of (2) households and a maximum of eight (8) people.” [Exec. Order 2020-969.] What the language requires is that indoor social gatherings can only include a maximum of two households and up to eight people. The conjunctive “and” implies that the order requires both factors to be met to trigger enforcement. Thus, the rational reading of the executive order is that single families, no matter how large, are not prevented from living or dining together by this executive order.

As a purely linguistic matter, does this seem correct to you? Or would you say that “and” implies that the order requires both factors to be met to make the behavior fit within the limitation?

There are two constraints:

"A maximum of two households" "A maximum of eight people"

The order imposes both constraints, which would literally forbid a household of more than eight people from engaging in "social gathering", whatever that exactly that means.

As the decision suggests, that would be irrational — or at least extreme and unlikely to be obeyed.

But the proposed interpretation, under which a gathering is forbidden only if it violates both conjuncts, would allow two households of any total size to social-gather. This is probably not what the decision had in mind.

A more reasonable version of the original order would forbid gatherings of more than two households, and more than 8 people in a gathering of two households.

What do you think?

