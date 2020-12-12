« previous post |

Lin Wood has gotten some social-media ridicule for various aspects of a brief that he filed in support of Texas's failed attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out four other states' votes in the 2020 presidential election ("Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit Seeking to Subvert Election", NYT 12/11/2020). The linguistically relevant issues have to do with (grammatical) number:

I'M SERIOUS HE MISSPELLED HIS OWN DAMN NAME. Also, he apparently thinks he's plural. Either that or Latin is another item on his lengthy list of incompetencies. pic.twitter.com/awvQ1Cv0Ct — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) December 11, 2020

As Wikipedia explains,

An amicus curiae (literally, "friend of the court"; plural: amici curiae) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case. The decision on whether to consider an amicus brief lies within the discretion of the court. The phrase amicus curiae is legal Latin.

So a brief offering such assistance on the part of multiple authors will be described as coming from amici curiae, like this one:

But a brief from a single author would normally use the singular form amicus curiae.

The linguistically interesting thing about Wood's document is not so much that he used the Latin plural for his single-author submission:

Maybe Wood (or some underling) started from boilerplate copied from a genuinely multi-author submission, or maybe he started out with one or more colleagues who thought better of it. Or maybe he was just confused and in a rush.

The strange part, as Mike Dunford pointed out, is that on page 2, Wood spreads the plurality from amici to his name in apposition with it (Wood → Woods) and to the main verb (requests → request):

Perhaps the culprit was actually a grammar checking program (MS Word does blue-line "Amici is …"), or the same confused underling or both.

This is not the only typo/malapropism associated with the Texas court case — Twitter and Parler are full of calls for marshall law, succeeding from the United States, etc. So I'm happy that so far, it's all talk, and we can focus on trivia like this.

