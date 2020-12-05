« previous post |

Today's xkcd:



Mouseover title: "Linguists, settling some inscrutable grudge, have been steadily sneaking more backdated synonyms for 'sharing borders' into the dictionary. They've added 'contiguous,' 'coterminous,' 'conterminous,' and next year they're adding 'conterguous.'"



The grudge in question is inscrutable enough that I was unaware of it, though perhaps this is because I have little direct power over dictionary entries.

But I notice that Pennsylvania, my home state for the past 30 years, is one of those cleverly omitted from the map.

