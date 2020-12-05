Linguists' "inscrutable grudge"?
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Linguists, settling some inscrutable grudge, have been steadily sneaking more backdated synonyms for 'sharing borders' into the dictionary. They've added 'contiguous,' 'coterminous,' 'conterminous,' and next year they're adding 'conterguous.'"
The grudge in question is inscrutable enough that I was unaware of it, though perhaps this is because I have little direct power over dictionary entries.
But I notice that Pennsylvania, my home state for the past 30 years, is one of those cleverly omitted from the map.
Jerry Friedman said,
December 5, 2020 @ 11:16 am
The map is very well done, I must say. At first glance it doesn't look wrong.
Omitting New Mexico is unoriginal, though. The almost monthly New Mexico Magazine has a feature called "One of Our 50 is Missing" with examples of people ascribing Arizona flora and scenery to New Mexico, thinking you need an international calling plan or plane ticket to reach New Mexico from the rest of the U.S. (see the July column), and so on.