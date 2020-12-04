« previous post |

Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst, "What a magnetized iron screwdriver can teach us about the post-COVID economy", NPR Marketplace 12/2/2020:

There’s a scientific demonstration you may have seen in grade school, in which an iron nail or screwdriver is transformed into a temporary magnet by striking it repeatedly with an actual magnet. It demonstrates “hysteresis,” a term meaning “delayed” or “lagging behind” in both physics and economics. We won’t delve deeply into the science of why that works here, but the concept itself is important to understanding the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

“If you’re holding a piece of iron, the piece of iron itself is not likely to be magnetized,” said Elizabeth Green, a condensed-matter physicist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Florida. “But when we do start applying an external parameter, in this case, an external magnetic field, we can start magnetizing this piece of iron, and if we remove that external field, the iron will still remain magnetized.”

It shows how once a piece of iron has been magnetized by something external, it will remain magnetized even when the thing that caused the change is gone. “Nature is lazy,” Green said. “It likes to stay in a particular state, it does not like change. So when we change the direction of this external field, what happens is everything lags behind.”

Perhaps thanks to this piece, the question of what hysteresis is, anyway, has been batted around on social media recently.

One of the tweets, by James Munns, gets to the point much more clearly than the Marketplace magnetism business does:

Fair, in this example, I was explicitly describing Schmitt triggers (which employ Hysteresis), without explaining what Hysteresis is in general (state decisions where history is relevant) — James Munns (@bitshiftmask) December 4, 2020

The OED defines hysteresis as "A phenomenon, observed in some physical, biological, and ecological systems, in which changes in a property lag behind changes in the agent or influence which causes them; esp. one for which the response of the property depends not only on the current state of the system, but also the states it has previously occupied."

My favorite example of hysteresis is not from magnetism or economics or electronics, but from phonetics. It explains why small, gradient changes in articulatory control sometimes turn into large, quantal differences in acoustical output. One notable example is from voicing, where the larynx exhibits two qualitatively different states. In one state the vocal folds are moved apart — "abducted" — so that air can pass freely from the lungs out through the superglottal vocal tract. In the other state, the vocal folds are moved together — "adducted" — so as to block the flow of air; but pressure builds up behind the seal, forcing the flexible tissue apart, and releasing a flow of air. The resulting flow generates Bernoulli forces, which pull the vocal folds together again, recreating the seal; and the process repeats, generating the oscillatory flow that we perceive as "voicing" (and pitch). (Here's a video showing the larynx changing state; and another one showing the voiced state in slow motion.)

In order to articulate a voiceless consonant in between two voiced vowels, obviously the vocal folds need to be moved apart and then moved together again. This opening-and-closing gesture can be stronger (and longer) or weaker (and shorter). As the vocal folds move apart, they continue their oscillation until the opening reaches a certain threshold, at which point the oscillation stops. And as they come together again, there's another threshold at which the oscillation starts again. But these two change-of-state thresholds are different — the value depends on the history — hence hysteresis. Schematically, it looks something like this:

This creates a quantum jump in the duration of the devoiced region — if it happens at all, it happens for a certain minimal amount of time:

As a result, gradual lenition (= weakening) of the voiceless consonant can result in a quantal shift to a complete loss of voicelessness — the voiceless consonant becoming voiced — not because there's been a quantal change in the underlying articulation, but because of this non-linearity in the mapping from articulation to sound. This is surely the history, and maybe the current reality, of American English "flapping and voicing" of intervocalic non-syllable-initial /t/.

