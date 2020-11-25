Diagnosing linguists
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Do you feel like the answer depends on whether you're currently in the hole, versus when you refer to the events later after you get out? Assuming you get out."
November 25, 2020 @ 9:00 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Do you feel like the answer depends on whether you're currently in the hole, versus when you refer to the events later after you get out? Assuming you get out."
November 25, 2020 @ 9:00 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Powered By WordPress