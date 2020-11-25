« previous post | next post »

As Know Your Meme explains,

"Release the Kraken!" is a catchphrase and image macro series based on a memorable quote uttered by Zeus in the 1981 fantasy adventure film The Clash of the Titans as well as the 2010 3D remake. Despite the dramatic delivery of the line in the reboot, the quote was perceived as unintentionally funny and quickly became a target of image macro jokes on the web. […]

The first Urban Dictionary entry for the phrase "Release the Kraken" was submitted on March 31st, 2010, defined as "to pwn or to kick the ass of whomever you're releasing the kraken on." Throughout the first week of April 2010, the phrase was dubbed the latest meme by various tech and internet news outlets including Geekosystem, Vulture, Now Public, MTV and Mediate among others. In December, the phrase was listed in TIME Magazine's Top 10 Buzzwords of the Year.

Recently, this phrase has acquired a political second life, as a way of promising to reveal evidence of massive fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Given the role of kraken-releasing in the plot of the movies, the current political usage is either deeply ironic or deeply subversive — see below for an explanation.



An 11/17/2020 NYT story by Davey Alba, "‘Release the Kraken,’ a catchphrase for unfounded conspiracy theory, trends on Twitter", quotes lawyer Sidney Powell in an 11/14/2020 Fox Business Network interview with Lou Dobbs, to the effect that "the president’s team had voluminous evidence that it planned to release to overturn election results in key states", and

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” Ms. Powell said.

Powell repeated similar claims, using the same expression, in an 11/19/2020 press conference with Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis — and Ellis tweeted that the press conference had actually released the beast:

Powell used the expression again in a lengthy 11/21/2020 Newsmax interview. All this stuff got enough push-back that she was banished from the president's "elite strike force":

Sidney Powell released this statement to @CBSNews and @kristincbrown after the Trump campaign said she's not on the team: "#KrakenOnSteroids" pic.twitter.com/44aviGL5lA — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 23, 2020

And apparently today is the day:

TODAY IS THE DAY!!https://t.co/OHbyO2RQYd — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 25, 2020

Let's leave aside the various ways that the Clash of the Titans movies merged a Norse sea monster into a Greek myth, and take the movie plots at face value. In this universe, the Kraken is a monster created by Hades, the lord of hell. Humans start to withhold their worship, threatening the gods' power, and Hades tricks Zeus into letting him use the Kraken to bring the humans to heel by destroying their cities, while planning all along to overthrow Zeus and take over heaven.

So the Kraken is an evil monster, created by a Satan-equivalent figure and used by him in a civilization-destroying plot against a God-equivalent figure.

In the (2010) movie's own words:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

NARRATOR: The oldest stories ever told are written in the stars.

Stories of time before man and gods, when Titans ruled the earth.

The Titans were powerful,

but their reign was ended by their own sons,

Zeus, Poseidon and Hades.

Zeus convinced his brother Hades

to create a beast so strong it could defeat their parents.

And from his own flesh,

Hades gave birth to an unspeakable horror: the Kraken.

Zeus became king of the heavens.

Poseidon, king of the seas.

And Hades, tricked by Zeus,

was left to rule the underworld in darkness and in misery.

When the city of Argos starts to abandon its worship of the gods, Hades appears, threatens them with the Kraken, and demands the sacrifice of Princess Andromeda:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

HADES: In 10 days, when the sun is eclipsed, I will unleash the Kraken.

Argos will be swept from the earth, and all of you with it.

Unless you sacrifice the princess you so foolishly compare to the gods.

Only her blood will sate the Kraken, and Zeus, who you have so offended.

The Kraken is duly unleashed, and as it starts to destroy Argos, Hades confronts Zeus:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

HADES: Argos has fallen.

Do you feel stronger, brother?

You thought the Kraken would bring you their prayers.

But the Kraken is my child.

It feeds only me.

ZEUS: I command Olympus. Remember who you serve.

HADES: I serve myself.

I have since you cheated me.

You sent me to the underworld to be hated, while you basked in their love.

ZEUS: We need the love of humans.

HADES: No, you need it. I survive on their fear.

Your reign is over, brother Zeus.

You'll watch while my blessed avenger devours their hopes.

And then finally you'll know my pain.

So in Sidney Powell's universe, who is Hades? Who is Zeus? What is Argos? Who is Andromeda, and who is Perseus?

I suspect that she's just using a memetic expression, and these are some of the many questions that she hasn't really thought through. At least, I hope so 😅…

