From Charles Belov:

A story on COVID-19 in Mississippi, "After Big Thanksgiving Dinners, Plan Small Christmas Funerals, Health Experts Warn", includes the following sentence:

“If I were in DeSoto, I wouldn’t go out,” Dr. Dobbs said during the MSDH roundtable late last week. “I would stay in my house as much as possible. Because DeSoto is eat up with coronavirus cases.”

I'd never heard "is eat up" before, so I wondered whether it might be a typo. I searched on the phrase "is eat up" and, aside from coincidental other occurrences, found "Wife's stepsister is eat up with BLM" and "I’m from South Carolina and my Facebook is eat up with this dumb crap!!!" so apparently it is a part of English.

The phrase "eat up with", meaning something like "full of (or consumed by) something negatively evaluated", is definitely Out There. In Chapter 5 of Pride and Prejudice, Lady Lucas says of Mr. Darcy [emphasis added]:

“I do not believe a word of it, my dear. If he had been so very agreeable, he would have talked to Mrs. Long. But I can guess how it was; everybody says that he is eat up with pride, and I dare say he had heard somehow that Mrs. Long does not keep a carriage, and had come to the ball in a hack chaise.”

In Volume 6 of Wit and Mirth, or Pills to Purge Melancholy (1720), there's a song "The Bath Teazers: Or a Comical Description of the Diversions at Bath", with the lines

I'll tell thee Dick where I have lately been,

There's rare doings at Bath,

Amongst Beauties divine, the like was ne'er seen,

There's rare doings at Bath,

And some dismal Wits that were eat up with Spleen,

There's rare doings at Bath.

There's rare doings at Bath.

Raffling and Fidling, and Piping and Singing,

There's rare doings at Bath.

And a 1709 play by Susanna Centlivre, The Busie Body, has this passage:

Char. Do but mark his sheepish Look, Sir George.

Marpl. Dear Charles, don't o'erwhelm a Man—already under insupportable Affliction. I'm sure I always intend to serve my Friends; but if my malicious Stars deny the Happiness, is the fault mine?

Sir Geo. Never mind him, Mr. Marplot, he is eat up with Spleen. But tell me, what says Miranda?

Marpl. Says—nay, we are all undone there too.

Char. I told you so; nothing prospers that he undertakes.

From James Thomson's "The Castle of Indolence", 1830:

442 ‘Of vanity the mirror,’ this was call'd:

443 Here, you a muckworm of the town might see,

444 At his dull desk, amid his ledgers stall'd,

445 Eat up with carking care and penury;

446 Most like to carcase parch'd on gallow-tree.

From Steve Earle's 2011 novel Never Get Out of This World Alive:

Hank's leaning against the examining table, his pants down to his knees, his shorts pulled down just far enough to expose a patch of translucent flesh the size of a half-dollar. He looks like hell, eat up with the gaunt-ass, Doc used to call it, his skin the color of spoiled milk, but he does appear to be solid enough to stick a needle in and when Hank turns and glares back over his shoulder, Doc can only stare slack-jawed in return.

